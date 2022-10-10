TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs victorious on Senior Day

It was a successful Senior Day for the Horned Frogs as they remained undefeated in the Big 12 with a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Frogs started on the front foot, applying constant pressure on the Iowa State defense. They found lots of success working through wingers Camryn Lancaster and Kennedy Clountz, who were fearless in taking on defenders, challenging them 1-on-1 every available opportunity.

Clountz, a freshman from Frisco, Texas, sneakily weaved in and out of Iowa State’s defense that had no solution to stopping her. Her runs in behind and ability to drive infield caused the Cyclone’s all sorts of issues among its backline.

It wasn’t until the 12th minute when Messiah Bright opened the scoring with a strike from inside the box. Her eighth goal of the season, assisted by Grace Coppinger and Olivia Hasler, snuck in off the post and past a diving Jordan Silkowitz.

The Frogs doubled their lead with a sumptuous, left-footed strike from Gracie Brian in the 17th minute. Her fourth goal of the season glided into the top corner and gave the Frogs a 2-0 cushion over the Cyclones heading into halftime.

Entering the last 45 minutes, the Frogs continued to apply a tremendous amount of pressure on Iowa State. Throughout the half, TCU utilized Clountz in dragging defenders out of position to create space in the final third. By staying as wide as possible, Clountz pulled the outside back, creating the half space along the side of the penalty area. With this space between the outside back and center back left unattended, it allowed for Brian to exploit the half spaces.

With the insurmountable pressure the Frogs unleashed upon the Cyclones, the team’s third goal came in the 71st minute with a blazing header by Coppinger. Her first-career collegiate goal capped off a terrific day for the Horned Frogs who not only displayed an offensive clinic, but remained strong and stout defensively.

The Horned Frogs only allowed four shots from the opposition, none of which were on target. It was a team’s seventh clean sheet of the season, and it comes at a time where the Frogs can take this momentum into their three-game road trip starting Thursday against Oklahoma State.

