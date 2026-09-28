Football may command the calendar, but TCU’s women’s teams gave Horned Frog fans plenty to follow this week. Volleyball opened Big 12 play on the road, soccer sought its first conference win, rifle began a new season, and triathlon raced in Colorado.

It was a busy follow-up to last week’s look across TCU women’s fall sports. Here is how the Frogs fared as September gives way to October.

TCU rifle opens with five top-10 finishers

Strong start to the season! TCU places five shooters in the top 10!



3. Fedora - 1,185

5. Hillinger - 1,178

6. Pettersen - 1,177

7. Passmore - 1,173

9. Allen - 1,170#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/PsAx7Atkx7 — TCU Rifle (@TCURifle) September 26, 2026

TCU opened its rifle season Saturday in Annapolis, finishing second in a four-team match at Navy. The Frogs posted a 4,718 aggregate, 11 points behind Navy’s winning 4,729. TCU scored 2,345 in smallbore and 2,373 in air rifle.

Marissa Fedora led TCU with a 1,185 aggregate, good for third overall. Christina Hillinger placed fifth at 1,178, followed by Amanda Pettersen in sixth at 1,177 and Rylie Passmore in seventh at 1,173. Freshman Viola Allen made her collegiate debut with a ninth-place score of 1,170.

Ziva Swick stood out in air rifle. Her 595 led all TCU shooters and placed fourth among competitors in that discipline. It was a solid start for a program accustomed to competing near the top nationally. The Frogs return to action Oct. 4 at Ohio State in a match that also includes Navy.

TCU volleyball sweeps its opening Big 12 road trip

NINE IN A ROW FOR THE FROGS 🔥#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/nH7ytukHdT — TCU Volleyball (@TCUvolleyball) September 27, 2026

The case that TCU volleyball is building something special grew stronger this weekend. No. 11 TCU swept Cincinnati on Friday, then recovered from a slow start Sunday to beat West Virginia in four sets. The Frogs are 11-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play, with nine consecutive wins.

Against Cincinnati, Becca Kelley recorded 13 kills and Evan Hendrix added 12. Rosemary Archer reached 2,000 career assists during the match, while De’Andrea McMillian tied her career high with seven blocks. TCU won the sets 25-16, 25-19 and 25-21.

West Virginia presented a different challenge. The Mountaineers took Sunday’s opening set 25-18, but TCU answered with wins of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-17. Kelley led the Frogs with 17 kills and 11 digs. Hendrix added 14 kills and 11 digs, and Archer finished with 34 assists and 15 digs. All three recorded double-doubles.

TCU returns to Schollmaier Arena to face Colorado on Friday, Oct. 2, before hosting UCF on Sunday, Oct. 4. The opening conference weekend gave Jason Williams’ team momentum to bring home, where the Frogs will get their first chance to show Big 12 opponents what the Fort Worth crowd can add.

TCU soccer finds its answer at Utah

After losing its Big 12 opener to Oklahoma State, TCU women’s soccer responded with a 1-0 victory at Utah on Thursday. Eres Freifeld scored her second goal of the season in the 32nd minute, and goalkeeper Olivia Geller made four saves while playing all 90 minutes. TCU outshot Utah 11-8.

The goal came from TCU’s defensive pressure. A Utah goalkeeper and defender collided, leaving Freifeld an opening that she converted. It was her first career game-winning goal and gave the Frogs their first conference victory of the season.

Eric Bell’s team closes its three-match Big 12 road trip at BYU on Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. Central. The Utah result gives TCU a win to build on before another demanding road test.

Thank you so much to the Collings family for hosting us tonight 😁#GoFrogs | #FrogSide pic.twitter.com/X6P26rWdPk — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) September 28, 2026

TCU triathlon wins at Desert’s Edge

Jenny Garrison’s triathlon team did more than place four athletes in the top 10 Sunday. TCU won the Desert’s Edge Collegiate Cup team title in Loma, Colorado.

Marley Andelman led the Frogs in fifth with a time of 1:03:20. Sara Gimena finished seventh in 1:03:38, Gwen Watson eighth in 1:03:41 and Stefania Salazar 10th in 1:04:34. With four finishers so close to the front, TCU turned its depth into a team victory.

The Frogs race again at the Navy Collegiate Cup on Oct. 4. For a look at where this young program began, revisit TCU triathlon’s first race victory.

Swimming and diving opens with a win

TCU swimming and diving began its season with meets at Texas A&M on Friday and Incarnate Word on Saturday. The Texas A&M event was a scored intrasquad competition with mixed rosters, rather than a conventional TCU-versus-A&M dual meet.

At Incarnate Word, TCU’s women won 203.5-91.5. Catherine Rowe won the 100 backstroke, Nina Vadovicova took the 100 breaststroke, and the Frogs claimed the top three places in one-meter diving.

The women head to Fayetteville on Oct. 3 for a double dual against Arkansas and Drury.

Tennis adds a win as equestrian and golf prepare for October

Raquel is gearing up for another singles match here in Cary! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/dGQGVJyj5x — TCU Women's Tennis (@TCUWomensTennis) September 25, 2026

Raquel Caballero Chica picked up a straight-set win over Rice’s Divna Ratkovic, 7-5, 6-3, at the ITA All-American Championships. TCU’s next fall tennis event is the Battle in the Bay Classic, Oct. 1-4, in San Francisco.

Equestrian did not compete this week after its season-opening win over South Dakota State. It faces SMU on Oct. 1 in Columbia, South Carolina, as part of a trip that also includes South Carolina the following day.

Women’s golf is idle this week before The Ally, which begins Oct. 5 in Mississippi. Across the fall sports calendar, the next round of competition is already close.

Always a pleasure at Belmar GC#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/O2QVXGc8vN — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) September 23, 2026

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