Football understandably commands much of the attention during the fall, but it is far from the only TCU program producing storylines worth following.

Several of the Horned Frogs’ women’s teams have already recorded notable wins, while others are preparing to open their seasons. From nationally ranked volleyball and equestrian squads to a soccer program coming off its first College Cup appearance, the fall calendar is full of meaningful competition.

Here is where TCU’s women’s programs stand and what comes next.

TCU Women’s Volleyball Outlook

zoom in on the top left corner 📈#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/3FRQSjfKUU — TCU Volleyball (@TCUvolleyball) September 14, 2026

No. 13 TCU volleyball has built considerable momentum before the start of Big 12 play.

The Horned Frogs swept the Fight in the Fort, defeating UTEP, Yale and Rice while dropping only two sets across the three matches. TCU improved to 9-2 and extended its winning streak to seven matches.

Evan Hendrix continued to lead the offense. She recorded 17 kills in the four-set win over UTEP, then totaled 33 kills and two double-doubles across the victories over Yale and Rice.

Kinsley Young also delivered a productive weekend. She finished with 23 kills and 11 blocks across the final two matches, highlighted by a career-high 16 kills, a .600 hitting percentage and seven blocks against Rice.

Jalyn Gibson added 22 kills while hitting .413 against Yale and Rice. Becca Kelley recorded 13 kills against UTEP and 12 against Yale, while libero Alice Volpe finished with 18 digs in the win over Rice.

The Horned Frogs open Big 12 play on the road at Cincinnati on Sept. 25 before visiting West Virginia on Sept. 27.

TCU entered the season looking to build on a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The program has established a consistent postseason standard, but the next challenge is translating its strong nonconference form into a difficult Big 12 schedule.

With several offensive options and a defense capable of applying pressure at the net, TCU appears equipped for another national tournament run.

Related: TCU Volleyball Set to Face SFA in First Round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Women’s Soccer Outlook

TCU women’s soccer is navigating an uneven start after the most accomplished season in program history.

The Horned Frogs finished 18-3-3 in 2025, won the Big 12 regular-season championship and advanced to their first College Cup. Their historic run ended with a 1-0 loss to Florida State in the national semifinal.

This season’s team had to replace major production from Seven Castain, Sydney Becerra and AJ Hennessey, among others. Even with those departures, TCU has already demonstrated its potential.

The Horned Frogs opened the season with a 1-0 victory over No. 22 Wisconsin and later earned a 3-2 win against No. 17 Georgia. They also defeated Texas A&M 3-0 and played UTSA to a 2-2 draw.

Losses to No. 18 Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma State have left TCU at 3-3-1 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play.

The conference-opening loss at Oklahoma State was particularly frustrating. TCU produced a 25-8 advantage in total shots but fell 3-1 after the Cowgirls scored three times in the second half. Emma Yolinsky supplied TCU’s goal, her fourth of the season.

Olivia Geller has recorded 26 saves through seven matches, an average of 3.71 per appearance. Her work in goal has provided stability, but the Horned Frogs will need greater defensive consistency after conceding three goals in two of their first seven matches.

Bella Diorio and Yolinsky remain central to TCU’s attack as the Horned Frogs search for the finishing touch that carried them during last year’s postseason run.

TCU continues conference play at Utah on Sept. 24 before facing BYU on Sept. 28. The results of that road trip could help determine whether the Horned Frogs can regain their footing and establish themselves as a Big 12 contender.

TCU Women’s Tennis Outlook

TCU women’s tennis entered the fall with a new level of confidence after winning the first Big 12 Tournament championship in program history last spring.

Four Horned Frogs earned places in the ITA All-American Championships: Cristina Ramos Sierra, Cayetana Gay, Raquel Caballero Chica and Sofiia Mykhailets.

In opening-round action, Gay defeated Columbia’s Amy Lee 7-6, 6-3. Ramos Sierra earned a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Princeton’s Pearlie Zhang.

Ramos Sierra, a transfer from Iowa State, is beginning her second season at TCU. Gay, a product of Madrid, Spain, is also positioned to take on a more prominent role during the fall schedule.

The early victories are encouraging for a team attempting to build on last season’s breakthrough. Head coach Lee Taylor Walker guided the Horned Frogs to a historic conference championship, and the next step is establishing TCU as a consistent national postseason presence.

The fall individual events will provide an early measurement of the roster’s depth and development before the dual-match season begins.

Related: TCU Tennis Looks to Build on Historic 2026 Season

TCU Women’s Golf and Equestrian Outlook

Camille Min-Gaultier waiting to tee off | TCU Women's Golf X

TCU women’s golf began its season with a runner-up finish at the Pan Pacific University Golf Super League in Japan.

Camille Min-Gaultier led the Horned Frogs and continued the form that earned her Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season.

TCU then carried that momentum into the Schooner Fall Classic. The Horned Frogs led the 16-team field after the opening round and were tied for second entering Monday’s final round.

The opening results are a positive sign for head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin and a roster with the ability to contend in a deep Big 12. Min-Gaultier gives TCU a proven centerpiece, but the team’s overall ceiling will depend on the consistency of its lineup throughout the season.

Related: TCU Golfer Earns Invitation to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

No. 7 TCU equestrian also delivered an impressive early result, defeating South Dakota State 16-2 at KSM Bear Creek Farms.

The Horned Frogs swept Fences 5-0 and Reining 4-0 while winning Flat 4-1 and Horsemanship 3-1. The balanced performance offered an early indication that TCU can again compete among the nation’s strongest programs.

Longtime head coach Haley Schoolfield’s team next travels to South Carolina, where the Horned Frogs will face SMU on Oct. 1 and defending national champion South Carolina on Oct. 2.

Equestrian may receive less attention than some of TCU’s larger sports, but the program’s national ranking and early dominance make it one of the most compelling teams on campus.

TCU Women’s Olympic Sports Outlook

Indya Mayberry showed out for the Frogs | gofrogs.com

Several other TCU women’s programs are beginning or approaching the competitive portions of their fall schedules.

Triathlon opened its season with a second-place finish and 290 points at the Southern Hills Collegiate Cup. The Horned Frogs return to competition on Sept. 27 as they continue building toward the national championship portion of their schedule.

Women’s cross country placed second at the John McKenzie Invitational before finishing fifth at the Texas A&M Invitational. The Horned Frogs will next compete at the Cowboy Jamboree on Sept. 26.

TCU rifle opens its season Sept. 26 against Navy and VMI in Annapolis, Maryland. The Horned Frogs have long maintained national championship expectations in the sport, making every early result relevant to the larger postseason picture.

Swimming and diving begins its season at Texas A&M on Sept. 25 before competing at Incarnate Word the following day.

TCU beach volleyball, the 2025 national champion, opens its fall schedule at Texas on Oct. 3. The fall slate offers the program an early opportunity to evaluate pairings and begin preparing for its primary spring season.

Taken together, these programs demonstrate that TCU’s fall sports calendar stretches far beyond Saturdays at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Volleyball is surging into conference play, soccer is attempting to regain its championship form, and several other teams are already establishing national ambitions.

The Horned Frogs have plenty of women’s sports worth watching this fall.

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