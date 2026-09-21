Grading the Frogs After Defeating Arkansas State

The Horned Frogs played their second consecutive home game Saturday, defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves 31-7. The Family Weekend atmosphere at Amon G. Carter Stadium, enhanced by the new lights, was lively and electric.

TCU started slowly but finished strong. The Frogs appear to have the pieces. The question is whether they can put everything together consistently.

I remain optimistic. TCU has responded with two wins and has not allowed its season-opening loss to North Carolina to define the season. The Frogs could also get a healthy Jordan Dwyer back as soon as next week, which would provide another boost to the offense.

Still, several areas need improvement as TCU prepares to open Big 12 play. Arkansas State represented the Frogs’ final opportunity to correct those problems before the level of competition rises.

Now it is time to hand out the progress report grades.

TCU Horned Frogs Offense

Quarterback: Grade B+

Jaden Craig delivered another solid performance. He would have earned an A this week if not for a rough start that included a few missed open receivers and his first interception of the season.

After that, Craig settled in and looked special.

He completed 21 of 29 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It was his second consecutive 300-yard passing performance and his second straight game reaching that mark on fewer than 35 attempts.

Through the facemask, TCU quarterback Jaden Craig (1) signals to his teammates during the Horned Frogs’ win over Arkansas State. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Craig has shown what he can do when he finds his rhythm. If he becomes more consistent from the opening possession through the final whistle, he could be headed for a very successful season.

Running Backs: Grade B+

The running backs were not bad, but the group was not as explosive as it had been in previous games.

Jeremy Payne led the way with 24 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. His 3.6 yards per carry were lower than TCU would like, but Payne helped sustain drives and did what the offense needed him to do.

The running game was productive enough, even if it lacked the explosive plays we have seen from the group before.

Wide Receivers: Grade B+

Sophomore Ed Small delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with seven receptions for a career-high 164 yards and one touchdown. He continues to emerge as a dominant force in the Horned Frogs’ offense.

TCU wide receiver Ed Small (18) turns upfield during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory over Arkansas State. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

This group would have received a higher grade if more receivers had been involved. Small and Jacobe Hayes were the only wide receivers to record catches, although the return of Dwyer should give the offense another proven option.

Small was exceptional. Now, TCU needs to find more ways to spread the production around.

Tight Ends: Grade A

TCU’s tight end duo continues to play a major role in the offense, building on the progress it showed during the Frogs’ bounce-back victory over Grambling State.

The pairing is difficult for defenses to handle because the two players bring different strengths. Kari Ashley is quick and runs polished routes, almost like a wide receiver. Ka’Morreun Pimpton can use his size to win contested catches, particularly near the end zone.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) breaks into the open field during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory over Arkansas State. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Ashley led the duo with five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. Pimpton added a touchdown of his own for the second consecutive game.

This is a dynamic combination that should remain a major part of TCU’s offense.

Offensive Line: Grade B

TCU offensive linemen Jacob Ahumada (64), Jaheim Buchanon (59) and Gannon Gaubert (69) prepare to take the field against Arkansas State. TCU roster | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The offensive line struggled to keep pressure off Craig during the first half, creating problems for the entire offense. Protection was already one of the concerns identified during a second review of TCU’s win over Grambling State.

The unit adjusted to Arkansas State’s movement after halftime, giving Craig more time in the pocket and allowing him to push the ball downfield. TCU finished with 468 total yards, including 337 through the air.

The second-half response was encouraging, but the line must find that consistency earlier against Big 12 defenses.

Overall Offense Grade: B+

TCU Horned Frogs Defense

Defensive Line: Grade A-

The defensive line limited Arkansas State’s rushing attack and created pressure at key moments.

TCU defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh (92) brings down an Arkansas State ball carrier during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory. | Ansel Din-Mbuh, TCU Football, TCU Horned Frogs, Arkansas State, defensive tackle, Big 12 Football, No 92

There were still a few mistakes, and the lack of consistent quarterback pressure contributed to some of the Red Wolves’ bigger plays. However, the unit helped hold Arkansas State to 261 total yards and only seven points.

It was another strong performance from the group.

Linebackers: Grade A-

The linebackers performed well and kept the Red Wolves’ offense on its heels for much of the night.

A few assignment issues resulted in easy completions, but the group recovered and helped shut out Arkansas State throughout the second half. Hudson Hooper finished with a career-high seven tackles and tied for the team lead.

There are details to clean up, but the linebackers continue to play at a high level.

Secondary: Grade A

The secondary put together another impressive performance.

Arkansas State found some passing success early, but TCU’s defensive backs adjusted and improved as the game progressed. Jamel Johnson and the rest of the Horned Frogs’ safeties continue to be the highlight of this defense.

The group has been spectacular through the first three games and played a major role in TCU holding Arkansas State to 133 passing yards.

Overall Defense Grade: A

TCU Horned Frogs Special Teams

Kicking: Grade A

Kyle Lemmermann was unavailable again, but Nate McCashland did his job.

McCashland connected on a 29-yard field goal and converted all four of his extra-point attempts. There was not much more TCU could have asked from its kicker.

Punting: Grade A+

John Hoyet Chance punted three times and averaged 52.7 yards per attempt, placing two of the three inside the 20-yard line.

His average was the second-highest by a TCU punter since 2001, and his 56-yard punt was the longest of his Horned Frogs career.

Chance continues to be a major weapon for TCU.

Returners: Grade B

Ace Theus flashed his ability in the return game, but the blocking broke down too often for him to generate much room.

The return blocking was one of the details worth watching after Jason Phillips challenged fans to take their eyes off the football and find the plays behind the plays.

Theus looked capable when lanes developed. Improving the return blocking should be a priority as TCU enters conference play.

Overall Special Teams Grade: A

TCU Horned Frogs’ Overall Grade: B+

TCU Show Girls perform in week 3, 2026, TCU vs Arkansas State | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The Horned Frogs delivered a solid performance in their 31-7 victory over Arkansas State, although there is still work to do.

The offense found its rhythm in the second half, the defense held another opponent to seven points, and the special teams unit made the plays it needed to make.

TCU was not perfect, particularly when it came to early-game consistency. Still, the Frogs responded when the game tightened and showed some of the qualities they will need when Big 12 play begins.

The Horned Frogs open conference play at UCF, one of several opponents that has already offered clues about what TCU will face during its Big 12 schedule.

TCU should leave this game encouraged, but also with a clear understanding of what must improve.

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