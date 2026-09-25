Is a must-win game in September actually a thing?

Usually, probably not. There is too much football left to play. One loss this early rarely ruins an entire season, especially in the current College Football Playoff landscape. For TCU, though, Saturday’s matchup against UCF certainly feels about as close to a September must-win as you can get.

The Horned Frogs aren’t facing elimination from anything, but they have already put themselves in a fairly uncomfortable position. There are questions about how good this team actually is, questions about whether its new quarterback can live up to everything that accompanied his arrival, and perhaps most importantly, this weekend, very little reason TCU shouldn’t beat the version of UCF it is about to face.

TCU Still Has to Answer for North Carolina

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'morreun Pimpton (88) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU’s loss to North Carolina was already difficult enough to explain when it happened. The weeks since haven’t exactly made it look any better.

The Tar Heels have continued to look lackluster, most recently losing 28-20 against Clemson, which means TCU’s season-opening defeat has become the kind of result that will probably linger in the background for quite a while. Every time North Carolina struggles, it becomes a little harder to explain exactly what happened to the Horned Frogs that day in Ireland.

TCU entered the season with legitimate expectations, and there really hasn’t been much of an opportunity since to change the national perception created by that loss. Beating Grambling comfortably was necessary, but nobody was going to watch TCU handle an FCS opponent and suddenly decide everything from Week 1 had been forgotten. The same applies to the Arkansas State win. “Good for you” was the collective response by the universe.

Conference play provides an opportunity to finally begin changing that conversation, and beating UCF would at least give TCU something meaningful to build on moving forward.

Jaden Craig Still Has Something to Prove

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same could probably be said about Jaden Craig.

There was always going to be significant attention surrounding Craig after everything that went into bringing him to Fort Worth. Fair or not, he will be viewed simply as “Josh Hoover’s replacement” until proven otherwise.

His first opportunity to show everyone why TCU believed in him didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Craig struggled against North Carolina, and while he has had opportunities since to settle into the offense, there hasn’t really been another stage big enough for him to completely change how people view that performance. Saturday gives him one.

It doesn’t require Craig to throw for 400 yards or produce some spectacular individual performance. TCU simply needs its quarterback to look like someone capable of leading this team through Big 12 play and, eventually, winning the kinds of games the Horned Frogs brought him here to win.

TCU Doesn't Have Much of an Excuse

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there is the situation on the other sideline.

UCF will be without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, significantly changing what the Horned Frogs will be facing Saturday. TCU will get a hampered version of the Knights, leaving no excuse for this to go bad.

Beating UCF isn’t going to erase the North Carolina loss or suddenly convince everyone that TCU has figured everything out. There would still be plenty for the Horned Frogs to prove over the rest of the season. It would, however, allow them to finally start moving forward.

Losing would make that considerably more difficult.

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