Women’s Tennis: TCU Loses Third Straight Dual

Big 12 Conference play began for the TCU women’s tennis team (8-6) this week. Their first match was in Waco against the Baylor Bears (10-4). The Bears swept, winning 7-0. This was the third straight loss for TCU, having lost on March 1 at home to Memphis (1-4) and on March 6 at home to UCSB (2-5).

In the doubles matches, Alisa Soloveva and Jade Otway lost their set first on No. 3, 3-6. Then Aleksa Cveticanin and Stevie Kennedy lost their set on No. 2, 5-7. The third set, at No. 1. with Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual, was tied 5-5 when the point was clinched by Baylor.

Baylor won all six singles matches in straight sets. Otway lost at No. 4, 2-6, 0-6. Then it was Cveticanin on No. 3, 2-6, 0-6 followed by Aristegui on No. 2, 1-6, 1-6. Soloveva playing on No. 1 was the next to lose, 4-6, 2-6 followed by Kennedy at No. 5, 2-6, 4-6. The last match went to a second-set tiebreaker with Pascual losing 2-6, 6-7 (3-7).

This was the first 7-0 loss by the Frogs all season.

Next up: TCU plays at Texas on Sunday, March 13.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at #9 Texas A&M – Lost 2-5

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin – Won 4-0

February 26 vs. Texas State – Won 6-0

March 1 vs. #70 Memphis – Lost – 1-4

March 6 vs. #29 UCSB – Lost 2-5

March 10 at #33 Baylor – Lost 0-7

March 13 at Texas

March 18 at Kansas

March 20 at Kansas State

March 25 vs. West Virginia

March 27 vs. Iowa State

April 1 vs. Oklahoma

April 3 vs. Oklahoma State

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 10 at SMU

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Championship

