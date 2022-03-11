Skip to main content
Women’s Tennis: TCU Loses Third Straight Dual

The Horned Frogs lose to Baylor in Waco to open up conference play after losing their last two nonconference duals at home.

Big 12 Conference play began for the TCU women’s tennis team (8-6) this week. Their first match was in Waco against the Baylor Bears (10-4). The Bears swept, winning 7-0. This was the third straight loss for TCU, having lost on March 1 at home to Memphis (1-4) and on March 6 at home to UCSB (2-5).

In the doubles matches, Alisa Soloveva and Jade Otway lost their set first on No. 3, 3-6. Then Aleksa Cveticanin and Stevie Kennedy lost their set on No. 2, 5-7. The third set, at No. 1. with Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual, was tied 5-5 when the point was clinched by Baylor.

Baylor won all six singles matches in straight sets. Otway lost at No. 4, 2-6, 0-6. Then it was Cveticanin on No. 3, 2-6, 0-6 followed by Aristegui on No. 2, 1-6, 1-6. Soloveva playing on No. 1 was the next to lose, 4-6, 2-6 followed by Kennedy at No. 5, 2-6, 4-6. The last match went to a second-set tiebreaker with Pascual losing 2-6, 6-7 (3-7).

This was the first 7-0 loss by the Frogs all season.

Next up: TCU plays at Texas on Sunday, March 13.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at #9 Texas A&M – Lost 2-5

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin – Won 4-0

February 26 vs. Texas State – Won 6-0

March 1 vs. #70 Memphis – Lost – 1-4

March 6 vs. #29 UCSB – Lost 2-5

March 10 at #33 Baylor – Lost 0-7

March 13 at Texas

March 18 at Kansas

March 20 at Kansas State

March 25 vs. West Virginia

March 27 vs. Iowa State

April 1 vs. Oklahoma

April 3 vs. Oklahoma State

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 10 at SMU

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Championship

