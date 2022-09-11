TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs go 2-1 in the NC State Classic

TCU traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina to participate in the NC State Classic. The teams competing were TCU, Indiana, Western Carolina, and NC State. NC State and TCU went 2-1 while Indiana and Western Carolina each went 1-2.

The Frogs played their first match on Thursday against Western Carolina and cruised to a win in four sets. After losing the first set 25-23, the Frogs would win the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-22.

TCU had its season high in kills with 62. Julia Adams led the team with 18 kills. Adams added 39 kills this weekend and is inching closer and closer to 1,000 career kills. Adams currently stands at 872 kills and would become just the 12th player in school history to reach that milestone.

TCU also had a season high 13 blocks and their best hitting percentage at .307. Audrey Nalls put forth an impressive game. The outside hitter had 13 kills, two assists, and six digs. In the final set, The Frogs and Catamounts went back and forth exchanging the lead several times. Western Carolina even found themselves leading 18-16 but a 9-4 run capped off the second win of the season for TCU.

The second match came on Friday morning against Indiana which saw TCU win 3-2. TCU took home the first two sets, but the Hoosiers stormed back to force a fifth set. The Frogs prevailed winning 15-13.

Audrey Nalls had a career high 25 kills while Julia Adams added another 18 kills. Callie Williams continues her impressive year and finished with 43 assists, two aces and 16 digs. Mykayla Myers, Zoe Hall and Sarah Sylvester each contributed four blocks which proved to be pivotal for the Horned Frogs. This match was hard fought and a signature victory against a Big 10 opponent.

Team Stats Indiana TCU Points 75 78 Kills 58 61 Aces 9 8 Blocks 8 9 Assists 47 50 Digs 49 61

Unfortunately, things did not go TCU's way in their final match against NC State. The Wolfpack swept the match winning 25-17 and 25-19 in sets 2 and 3. TCU committed their season high in errors which is something the Frogs hope to erase from their memory moving forward.

TCU will host the Horned Frog Invitational next weekend in their final matches against non conference opponents. The Horned Frogs will play next on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Alabama Crimson Tide. They also have a doubleheader on Saturday versus Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. and Texas State at 6 p.m.

