This weekend, TCU hosted the "Fight in the Fort" at Schollmaier Arena. The four teams competing were TCU, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, and Texas A&M. The Aggies were the only team to go undefeated on the weekend, while the rest of the pack went 1-2 including the Frogs.

TCU picked up its first win of the season against Coastal Carolina winning in four sets. Not only was this the first win of the season, but it also was a significant milestone for Head Coach Jason Williams. He picked up his first win as head coach for TCU volleyball.

Coach Williams emphasized how special it was for his first head coaching win to come with this group. Coastal Carolina won set one 25-21, but after that it was smooth sailing for the Frogs. They would win the next three sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-23. Julia Adams led the way with 17 kills while Cecily Bramschreiber had 15 kills. Madilyn Cole and Audrey Nalls each finished with four blocks. Callie Williams, who transferred to TCU from Baylor, finished with 28 assists. The Frogs led the match in most statistical categories.

Team Comparison TCU Coastal Carolina Points 69 52 Kills 58 42 Aces 5 3 Blocks 6 7 Assists 55 38 Digs 52 43

However, things did not go as smoothly on Saturday. TCU lost both matches 3-1 in the doubleheader Saturday. The first match against Memphis saw both teams going back and forth with the widest margin of victory only being two. These two teams were evenly matched but Memphis was able to pull away late. Sarah Sylvester had a great game for TCU leading the team with five blocks. She also finished off an impressive rally with a kill in the third set to make it 12-8. After winning the second set, 26-24, the Frogs would lose the next two 26-24 and 25-23.

To wrap up the weekend, TCU then took on Texas A&M for the first time on the volleyball court. TCU found success early on winning the first set 25-19, but the Aggies would go on to win the next 3 sets: 25-21, 25-17 and 25-23.

Coach Williams has reiterated to the team how important it is to respond to adversity. With the team now looking at a 1-4 record to start the year, now more then ever is that advice important. There were some encouraging signs this weekend from the Frogs and they have faced some tough competition including two of the five best teams in the country. The Frogs next match will come Thursday against Western Carolina at 3:30 p.m.

