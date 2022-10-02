TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs Come Back to Beat West Virginia

The Horned Frogs found themselves in a 2-1 hole but a furious comeback saw them winning in five sets (25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21 and 17-15). TCU is now 3-0 in five-set matches.

Audrey Nalls was recently named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Last week, Nalls recorded double-doubles in the matches against Baylor and Iowa State. She averaged 19 kills on .322 hitting and 12 digs per match.

Head Coach Jason Williams said, "The transformation she is going through as a player and as a person has been so encouraging. This is a well-deserved accomplishment for her, and I hope this is the beginning of more to come."

Nalls continued her impressive play against West Virginia. She finished with 24 kills and 14 digs. Julia Adams finished with 12 kills and ended the match with a kill.

In the final set, the two teams found themselves locked in a 7-7 tie. A pair of errors by West Virginia and two kills by Audrey Nalls put the Frogs up 11-7. Then, it got locked at 15-5, but the Frogs were resilient and closed out the match. TCU has found nothing but success in the fifth set and they will find themselves winning a lot if they keep that up.

Another standout for TCU was sophomore Zoe Hall. She finished with a career high 11 kills and five blocks. Afedo Manyang and Sarah Sylvester each had five blocks. Callie Williams contributed her season high 49 assists.

Team Stats TCU West Virginia Points 82 72 Kills 61 55 Aces 6 4 Blocks 15 13 Assists 57 53 Digs 70 66

This was a big win for the Horned Frogs as they now improve to 2-1 in Big 12 play and an overall record of 7-7. They will have the ultimate task on Wednesday when they take on #1 Texas in Austin. They will travel back home on Saturday to take on Texas Tech. For West Virginia they're still winless in conference play and fall to 6-9 overall. They will battle Kansas State on Wednesday.

