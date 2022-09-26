TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs Impress in First Big 12 Action

TCU opened up Big 12 conference play this week when they traveled to Waco to take on No. 14 Baylor followed by a trip back home to host Iowa State. This is where matches become so important, and the Frogs are looking better and better.

TCU was unable to upset the Bears losing in four sets (13-25, 27-29, 25-15 and 19-25). However, there were some encouraging signs from this match. Baylor came in having won nine consecutive matches and a 10-2 overall record. During that win streak, the Bears lost one set. That's it. That came on September 2nd against San Diego State.

The Horned Frogs broke that streak by winning set three 25-15, which was the highest margin of defeat all season for Baylor. They even pushed set two to 29 points. Head Coach Jason Williams said, "I'm encouraged...We're really making some strides..."

This was a homecoming for Coach Williams and senior Callie Williams. Coach Williams served as an assistant coach for Baylor from 2015-2022 while Callie Williams played at Baylor from 2019-2021. Callie Williams finished with 28 assists, a kill, and six digs. Audrey Nalls led the Frogs with 22 kills and Julia Adams contributed 15 kills. As a team, TCU edged Baylor in a lot of major statistical categories. While they may not have won the match, there were a lot of things that TCU can hold their head high on.

Team Stats TCU Baylor Points 66 65 Kills 58 49 Aces 6 7 Blocks 2 9 Assists 54 46 Digs 54 49

On Saturday, TCU took the win against Iowa State in four sets (24-26, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18). After a narrow loss in the first set, the Horned Frogs dominated the rest of the match.

Audrey Nalls had her way with the Cyclones in this match. She led the team in kills with 16, aces with two, and digs with 11. She also finished with a .333 hitting percentage. Taylor Raiola also filled the stat sheet contributing 11 digs, ten kills and five blocks. The Frogs were close to pulling off the sweep when the two teams were knotted up at 24 but the Cyclones pulled away to win the first match.

Team Stats TCU Iowa State Points 79 52 Kills 57 40 Aces 6 0 Blocks 16 12 Assists 54 38 Digs 52 46

Going into next week, TCU currently holds a 6-7 record good for fifth in the conference. The Frogs have one match next week when they will host West Virginia on Thursday at 6 p.m.

