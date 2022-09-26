Skip to main content
TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs Impress in First Big 12 Action

Twitter: @TCUvolleyball

TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs Impress in First Big 12 Action

The Horned Frogs may be turning a corner as they continue to improve.

TCU opened up Big 12 conference play this week when they traveled to Waco to take on No. 14 Baylor followed by a trip back home to host Iowa State. This is where matches become so important, and the Frogs are looking better and better. 

TCU was unable to upset the Bears losing in four sets (13-25, 27-29, 25-15 and 19-25). However, there were some encouraging signs from this match. Baylor came in having won nine consecutive matches and a 10-2 overall record. During that win streak, the Bears lost one set. That's it. That came on September 2nd against San Diego State. 

The Horned Frogs broke that streak by winning set three 25-15, which was the highest margin of defeat all season for Baylor. They even pushed set two to 29 points. Head Coach Jason Williams said, "I'm encouraged...We're really making some strides..."

This was a homecoming for Coach Williams and senior Callie Williams. Coach Williams served as an assistant coach for Baylor from 2015-2022 while Callie Williams played at Baylor from 2019-2021. Callie Williams finished with 28 assists, a kill, and six digs. Audrey Nalls led the Frogs with 22 kills and Julia Adams contributed 15 kills. As a team, TCU edged Baylor in a lot of major statistical categories. While they may not have won the match, there were a lot of things that TCU can hold their head high on.

Team StatsTCUBaylor

Points

66

65

Kills

58

49

Aces

6

7

Blocks

2

9

Assists

54

46

Digs

54

49

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Saturday, TCU took the win against Iowa State in four sets (24-26, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18). After a narrow loss in the first set, the Horned Frogs dominated the rest of the match.

Audrey Nalls had her way with the Cyclones in this match. She led the team in kills with 16, aces with two, and digs with 11. She also finished with a .333 hitting percentage. Taylor Raiola also filled the stat sheet contributing 11 digs, ten kills and five blocks. The Frogs were close to pulling off the sweep when the two teams were knotted up at 24 but the Cyclones pulled away to win the first match.

Team StatsTCUIowa State

Points

79

52

Kills

57

40

Aces 

6

0

Blocks

16

12

Assists

54

38

Digs

52

46

Going into next week, TCU currently holds a 6-7 record good for fifth in the conference. The Frogs have one match next week when they will host West Virginia on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Jan 28, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

TCU Men’s Basketball: 2022 Complete Schedule Released

By Barry Lewis
The Texas Tech Red Raiders student body celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.
Football

Big 12 Football Week 4: Underdogs Win All Conference Games

By Barry Lewis
IMG_0403
Football

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

By Brett Gibbons
IMG_4499
Football

Road To CFB Visits Cincinnati Football Game Day

By Brett Gibbons
Super Frog
Football

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Bring the Iron Skillet Back to Fort Worth With a 42-34 Victory

By Zion Trammell
Halftime Report
Football

TCU Football: SMU Halftime Report

By Ian Napetian
D82A1621-A6F3-4569-A706-1B49C1FD594A
Football

TCU Football: All your SMU memes for for game day

By David Tucker
Emari Demercado of TCU Football
Football

How Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football At SMU

By Tyler Brown