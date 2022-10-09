TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs Split In Third Week of Big 12 Play

TCU came into the week with a .500 record and facing two formidable teams. Matchups against the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders were on tab for this week's slate.

The #1 Longhorns came into the week undefeated and Texas Tech was 13-2. The Frogs had their hands full and ended up splitting, an encouraging sign moving forward.

Texas proved to be too much for the Frogs and overwhelmed them winning in three sets (20-25, 15-25, 17-25). Anytime TCU picked up any sort of momentum, Texas responded.

TCU held a 7-3 advantage in the first set, but U.T. fired back with a 8-0 run. Texas finished with a .324 hitting percentage and led the match in all major statistical categories. Audrey Nalls led the team with 16 kills while Madisen Skinner had 15 kills for the Longhorns. It was a hard match for TCU but U.T. is unbeaten for a reason.

However, TCU bounced back on Saturday with a win over Texas Tech in four sets (26-24, 26-24, 22-25, 29-27). TCU is still looking for its first sweep of the season. The Frogs played in front of 3,129 fans which is the second largest attendance in TCU volleyball history.

It was an offensive masterpiece for the Horned Frogs. Audrey Nalls landed her career high in kills with 26. She has had a tremendous season and that continued Saturday. Julia Adams finished with 20 kills and she now moves within 18 of reaching the monumental 1,000 career kills.

Callie Williams finished with an absurd 61 assists along with 10 digs and three kills. Mykayla Myers led the team with nine blocks. TCU led 24-20 in the first set, but the Red Raiders stormed back to tie it. Nalls finished off the set with two consecutive kills.

In the final set, the two teams traded points but it was the late game magic for the Frogs that prevailed. That has been a recurring theme for TCU. Head Coach Jason Williams would love for that to continue this season.

Team Stats TCU Texas Tech Points 87 67 Kills 69 55 Aces 5 4 Blocks 13 8 Assists 68 53 Digs 53 52

It was a statement for the Frogs as they now move to 8-8 on the season and sit at 3-2 in Big 12 play. It's the first time they've reached that mark since 2016. Next week, TCU will head to Kansas for a match against the Jayhawks on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and the Kansas State Wildcats next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

