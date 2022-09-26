TCU Beach Volleyball: Three Frogs Medal University World Championships

After a very successful 2022 season last spring, the TCU women’s beach volleyball team continued their hot streak during the offseason. Three members of the team, Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, and Maria Gonzalez, competed at the FISU University World Championships in Brazil earlier this month. All three came home with medals.

Alvarez and Moreno, playing together, took silver representing Spain, while Gonzalez earned bronze representing Puerto Rico.

On day one of the tournament, Gonzalez notched two victories against Slovakia and Poland, both in straight sets. Alvarez and Moreno also claimed their first straight-set victory of the week against a United States pairing.

Both pairings went on to win their next matches to secure their place in the quarterfinals. Gonzales defeated the Czech Republic pairing in straight sets, while Alvarez and Moreno notched their second straight set victory of the tournament against Brazil.

Entering the quarterfinals, Gonzalez secured Puerto Rico’s spot in the semifinals with her 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. Alvarez and Moreno defeated Brazil in straight sets to land Spain a spot in the semis.

Both Horned Frog pairings faced off in the semifinals to move to the championships. Alvarez and Moreno defeated Gonzalez, 2-0, to secure their spot in the finals.

Gonzalez defeated Germany to earn bronze, and Alvarez and Moreno placed second in the finals against the USA.

“We need to congratulate the girls because what they did was a tremendous accomplishment, head coach Hector Gutierrez said. “Going to the university world championships and earning a medal isn’t easy. We sent three athletes, and three of them medaled, which speaks volumes of the caliber of these three players and our program.”

“The girls showed off their strength and showed that they are amongst some of the best players in the world at the university level,” Gutierrez said. “We are extremely happy for what they did. We were the only school that sent three players, and all three earned a medal. We are excited for them, and we are really excited about what they are going to do this year.”

