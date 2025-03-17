Killer Frogs

Track and Field: Indya Mayberry Claims a National Championship for TCU

Indya Mayberry and Kashie Crockett Compete in the 2025 Track and Field Indoor Championship.

Freshman, Indya Mayberry, poses with her national championship trophy after winning the women's 200m event.
TCU Athletics has claimed its first national championship of the academic year. Indya Mayberry from TCU Track and Field won the Women's 200m event at the D1 Track and Field Indoor Championships on Saturday.

The true freshman earned the national title with a world-leading time of 22.30, defeating the defending champion JaMessia Ford in the process.

Not only did Mayberry become the first indoor national title holder since Ronnie Baker in the men's 60m event, but she now holds the 7th fastest indoor time in the world for the 200m event.

Mayberry earned Fourth Team All-American honors as well as she raced in the 60m final earning 4th place in the event.

Kashie Crockett also competed in the D1 Track and Field Indoor Championships competing in the 200m event as well. With a 3rd place finish in the third heat of the event, Crockett finished with a time of 20.81. The junior from Louisiana narrowly missed the final event by 0.11 seconds.

Crockett earned Second Team All-American Honors with his finish in the Indoor Track and Field Championship.

