Track and Field: Indya Mayberry Earns Co-Big 12 Honors
Indya Mayberry received Track Athlete of the Week honors from the Big 12 this week because of her performance at the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. After her performances in the 100m dash and the 4x100 relay, Mayberry received her second Big 12 weekly award and her first weekly honor of the outdoor season.
Mayberry stunned the competition as she turned in two No. 1 times in the nation in both the 4x100 relay and the 100m dash. Her awarded performance also marks the second time in two weeks that a Horned Frog has been awarded weekly honors. London Tucker took home the award last week.
Mayberry, along with her teammates Iyana Gray, London Tucker, and Teanna Harlin combined to log a 42.87 to win the event. Their time marks a new school record for the TCU track and field program, as well as the best time in the NCAA this season. It's also the No. 2 time in 2025 only behind Australia.
Going down the final stretch, TCU sat in third place before Indya Mayberry got the handoff. Mayberry then paced runners from Texas and Clemson to take the race win.
Later, Mayberry raced in the 100m dash final winning her second event of the day with a 10.91. With the freshman's help, the TCU women's team is now ranked #4 in the first USTFCCCA National Track and Field Rating Index for the outdoor season. Mayberry and the Frogs are back in action at the Bill Schmidt Invite at UNT beginning on April 5th.
