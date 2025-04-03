Killer Frogs

Track and Field: Indya Mayberry Earns Co-Big 12 Honors

The freshmen phenom continues to add to her collection of accolades with another Big 12 award.

Carson Wersal

Indya Mayberry competing in the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Indya Mayberry competing in the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. / TCU Track and Field Twitter/X

Indya Mayberry received Track Athlete of the Week honors from the Big 12 this week because of her performance at the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. After her performances in the 100m dash and the 4x100 relay, Mayberry received her second Big 12 weekly award and her first weekly honor of the outdoor season.

Mayberry stunned the competition as she turned in two No. 1 times in the nation in both the 4x100 relay and the 100m dash. Her awarded performance also marks the second time in two weeks that a Horned Frog has been awarded weekly honors. London Tucker took home the award last week.

Mayberry, along with her teammates Iyana Gray, London Tucker, and Teanna Harlin combined to log a 42.87 to win the event. Their time marks a new school record for the TCU track and field program, as well as the best time in the NCAA this season. It's also the No. 2 time in 2025 only behind Australia.

Going down the final stretch, TCU sat in third place before Indya Mayberry got the handoff. Mayberry then paced runners from Texas and Clemson to take the race win.

Later, Mayberry raced in the 100m dash final winning her second event of the day with a 10.91. With the freshman's help, the TCU women's team is now ranked #4 in the first USTFCCCA National Track and Field Rating Index for the outdoor season. Mayberry and the Frogs are back in action at the Bill Schmidt Invite at UNT beginning on April 5th.

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

Home/More Sports