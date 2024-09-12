WATCH! TCU Volleyball's Early Season Success
On Wednesday, TCU Volleyball's Jalyn Gibson and head coach Jason Williams met with members of the meda. The team has started 2-2, which includes wins over former conference foe Oklahoma and No. 18 Minnesota. The team's only two losses came to top ranked teams. TCU lost to No. 2 Nebraska in four sets and then forced No. 6 Wisconsin to a decisive fifth set.
Earlier this week, the Horned Frogs were ranked No. 25 in the weekly AVCA/TARAFLEX poll. It marks the first time in program history that TCU has been ranked.
TCU Volleyball Head Coach Jason Williams
TCU Volleyball head coach Jason Williams spoke about Melanie Parra's rising emergence and the Frogs' start to the season. They'll be back at home for three matches on Thursday and Friday.
Watch his entire press conference here:
TCU Volleyball Outside Hitter Jalyn Gibson
TCU Volleyballs' Jalyn Gibson spoke about the team's great start to the season and how she feels about her individual performances through the first two matches.
Watch her entire press conference here
