Weekend Wrap-up: Volleyball Season Ends a Disappointing Season

Besides football and basketball, the only other team in action was the Women’s Volleyball team over the holiday weekend. The team lost both matches to West Virginia. Afterward, Jill Kramer stepped down as coach.

The Women’s Soccer team and members of the Swimming and Diving team received honors and recognition.

Swimming and Diving

Jadon Wuilliez and Rylee Moore were named Big 12 Newcomers of the Week last week. At the Art Adamson Invitational, Wuilliez broke the 50 freestyle school record and was part of the record-breaking 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. He earned his first B cut of the season. He received two more B cuts in the 100 breastroke. Moore was named Co-Newcomer of the Week after breaking the school record in the 100 backstroke and being part of the record-breaking 200 and 400 medley relay teams. She earned three B cuts in the 100 backstroke.

Next up: TCU will compete at the Princeton Invite December 3-5 in Princeton, New Jersey.

Women’s Soccer

With the season complete, several members of the team have received postseason honors.

Five members of the squad were named as first-team All-Midwest Region performers by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Messiah Bright earned this award for the fourth time. Brandi Peterson, the 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, earned the award for the second straight year. Gracie Brian, Lauren Kellett, and Jenna Winebrenner earned the award for the first time.

Messiah Bright has also been named one of the 15 semifinalists for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy Award. She is the only representative from the Big 12 conference. In 2021, Bright became TCU’s first-ever 40-point scorer, tallying a school record of 17 goals and six assists on the year. She has career school records with 39 goals and 92 points. The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division 1 soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967.

Additionally, the coaching staff was voted the Midwest Region Staff of the Year for the second-straight year. In addition to winning both the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament, the team made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive season. The team set season records for wins (17), goals (60), assists (72), points (192), and shutouts (13). TCU was one of three schools to rank in the top 10 nationally in goals against average and total points.

Women’s Volleyball

The team wrapped up the season with two home matches versus West Virginia. On Friday, TCU lost 3-0 (10-25, 23-25, 20-25). Zoe Hall, freshman, had eight kills. It was the first time in her career to lead the team in kills. She also led the team in aces (2) and blocks (4). She extended her streak to five straight matches with at least one block per set.

In Saturday’s match, the Frogs lost in four sets, 3-1 (21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 19-25). Dani Dennison, senior, finished her collegiate career with 1,611 digs, the most in program history. She had 21 in Saturday’s match. This was her 82nd career double-digit dig match, a program high, and a ninth in a row.

After the season ended, Jill Kramer, coach for the last seven years, stepped aside. TCU will be searching for a new head coach during the offseason.

Next up: TCU ended the 2021 season with a record of 8-18, 2-14.

Upcoming Events:

December 1 – Women’s Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana

December 2 – Men’s Basketball vs. Oral Roberts

December 3-5 – Swimming and Diving at Princeton Invite (Divers only)

December 4 – Indoor Track (Men’s and Women’s) at Reville Invitational

December 5 – Women’s Basketball vs. Florida (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

December 8 – Men’s Basketball vs. Utah in the Simmons Bank Showdown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

December 11 – Men’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M in the Battleground 2k21 in Houston

December 12 – Women’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M

December 18 – Men’s Basketball at Georgetown in the Big 12/Big East Battle

December 19 – Women’s Basketball vs. Incarnate Word

December 21 – Women’s Basketball vs. UC Riverside

December 21 – Men’s Basketball vs. Grambling State

December 29 – Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Southern

December 29 – Women’s Basketball vs Davidson

