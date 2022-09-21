Skip to main content
Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 5: Frogs Up To No. 12

TCU Athletics

The Horned Frogs tied Harvard last week but it was enough to move them up in the weekly polls
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This week, the TCU Horned Frogs soccer team begins Big 12 Conference Play. Last week, they ended the nonconference part of the season with a 2-2 tie with Harvard. That, though, was enough to move the Frogs up to No. 12 in this week's poll. Three weeks ago, early in the season, TCU was ranked as high as No. 6. After a couple of back-to-back losses, they dropped out of the polls two weeks ago. Last week, they were back in at No. 17. 

The only other Big 12 school in this week's rankings is Texas at No. 25. And to start Big 12 play, TCU hosts Texas on Thursday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through September 18

1 - UCLA (8-0-0), no change

2 - Virginia (8-0-1), up 5

3 - North Carolina (7-2-0), down 1

4 - Rutgers (9-0-0), no change

5 - Duke (6-2-0), down 2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

6 - Alabama (8-1-1), up 5

7 - Florida State (5-0-2), up 5

8 - South Carolina (5-1-3), down 3

9 - Northwestern (7-1-1), up 9

10 - Saint Louis (9-1-0), up 2

12 - TCU (5-2-2), up 5

21 - SMU (5-1-3), down 2

25 - Texas (6-1-2), down 5

Big 12 schools also receiving votes -Oklahoma State (#33)

