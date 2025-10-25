Yolinsky Spurs No. 9 TCU Soccer Past Arizona
Eric Bell and the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs marched into Tucson, Arizona, and picked up a vital 1-0 victory over the Arizona Wildcats. It marks the Frogs’ third straight win as the program is unbeaten in their last five matches.
TCU only needed 13 minutes to find the opener against Arizona on Thursday. Cameron Patton, who was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, ran onto a pass on the right wing. Near the endline, Patton whipped in a cross to the backpost, which was met by a thunderous header from Emma Yolinsky to put the Frogs ahead 1-0.
Yolinsky has now tallied five goals on the season and has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in her career. Patton continues to impress in her sophomore year at TCU, now with two goals and six assists. Despite playing amongst the backline, Patton finds her way down the flank and provides a serious threat on the attack. Patton has now dished out an assist in three straight contests.
Just two minutes later, the Wildcats worked their way down the field and put the Frogs on the back foot, but the TCU backline remained stout with some tremendous goalkeeping from Olivia Geller. Arizona outshot TCU 5-3 in the first half, but Geller came through big in the net for the Frogs.
The Frogs played a sound second half and held onto their 1-0 lead. It was an even second 45 minutes that resulted in TCU coming away with its third win in a row. Following the game, Bell said, “I was pleased with our effort overall. Thought our kids battled for 90 minutes. I thought in the beginning of the game we started off on the front foot and did a really good job of creating some attacking opportunities and scored a really good goal.”
He continued, “[Arizona] made it really hard for us. Hats off to them for making it hard. It's hard to win on the road; it's hard to win conference games. Really proud of the group and the effort that they put in and happy that we got three points."
The Frogs have now won 18 of their last 20 Big 12 regular-season games and are yet to lose on the road this season. Away from Fort Worth, the Frogs are 6-0-1, dropping points only to No. 11 Texas Tech on Oct. 10 in Lubbock.
What’s Next for TCU Soccer?
The Frogs will stay in Arizona, but will make the trek from Tucson to Tempe to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday afternoon. The match is slated for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff from Sun Devil Soccer Stadium. The game is available for streaming on ESPN+.