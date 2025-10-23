Sophomore Star for TCU Soccer Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
The Big 12 announced its Week Ten Accolades on Wednesday, which recognized TCU Soccer’s Cameron Patton as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Patton played a crucial role in the TCU backline that earned a shutout against No. 10 Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the Frogs’ third top-15 win of the season. Just a few days later, the sophomore from Austin, Texas, turned in another fine performance in a 3-1 win over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.
In addition to her defensive acumen, Patton assisted TCU’s second goal in each of the last two contests and tallied 161 minutes.
Patton has registered two goals and five assists this season, which is good for nine points. This puts her tied-fifth on the team behind Seven Castain, Emma Yolinsky, Kamdyn Fuller, and AJ Hennessey. She continues to have a tremendous second year with TCU after an impressive freshman season in 2024.
Just a year ago, Patton made 22 starts and played in 23 matches, tallying a goal and five assists. She was named to the 2024 All-Big 12 Freshman Team as a result of her efforts on the pitch for the Horned Frogs.
Big 12 Weekly Honorees: Week Ten
Offensive Player of the Week: Ellie Walbruch, FWD (BYU)
Defensive Player of the Week: Cameron Patton, DEF (TCU)
Goalkeeper of the Week: Jordan Nytes, GK (Colorado)
Freshman of the Week: Mia Goettsche, FWD/MID (BYU) and Jordan Rowan, FWD (Kansas)
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (12-2-1, 6-1-1 Big 12) have won back-to-back conference games and are undefeated in their last four matches, dating back to Oct. 5. The Frogs are now second in the Big 12 with 19 points–one point behind the conference-leading Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1-2, 6-0-2 Big 12).
TCU will square off against the Arizona Wildcats (7-9, 2-6 Big 12) on Thursday night in Tucson, Arizona. Arizona has struggled immensely this season and currently rides a five-game losing streak, where the Wildcats fell to West Virginia, Cincinnati, Utah, BYU, and No. 12 Texas Tech. Despite being 1-6 on the road, Arizona is 6-3 at home.
Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. CT from Murphey Field at Mulcahy Stadium. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
It will mark the first of two games in The Grand Canyon State before the Frogs head to Tempe to face the Sun Devils (9-4-3, 2-4-2 Big 12) on Sunday afternoon.