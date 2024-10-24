Opponent Depth Chart: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last year, TCU fell to Texas Tech 35-28. TCU made the game close, scoring 21 second-half points, but fell just short in the end. In last year's loss, Tahj Brooks dominated the Horned Frogs defense accounting for 146 yards with a touchdown. The good news is that Texas Tech visits Fort Worth for this year's Big 12 matchup. The bad news is that Brooks got even better.
While we can focus on Brooks the whole time, there are other names to be wary of on the Raiders roster. Texas Tech has X-factors all over the field despite losing some defensive players early in the season. Here's the current depth chart for Texas Tech ahead of this Saturday's Big 12 matchup.
Texas Tech Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #2 Behren Morton, #7 Cameran Brown
RB: #28 Tahj Brooks, #7 Cameron Valdez, #22 Cameron Dickey
WR-X: #8 Coy Eakin, #13 Brady Boyd
WR-Y: #5 Caleb Douglas, #1 Micah Hudson
WR-Z: #3 Josh Kelly, #6 Kelby Valsin
WR-H: #0 Drae McCray, #6 Jordan Brown
TE: #88 Mason Tharp, #12 Jalin Conyers, #9 Johncarlos Miller II
LT: #79 Porcher Sterling, #67 Dalton Merryman
LG: #76 Caleb Rogers, #63 Dylan Shaw, #53 Holton Hendrix
C: #72 Sheridan Wilson, #69 Caleb Rodkey
RG: #56 Davion Carter, #74 Daniel Sill
RT: #75 Ty Buchanan, #68 Jaxon Hughes
Texas Tech Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #52 De'Braylon Carroll, #5 Quincy Ledet Jr., #91 James Hansen
DT: E'Maurion Banks, #51 Jayden Cofield, #95 Trevon McAlpine
LOLB: #17 Isaac Smith, #33 Harvey Dyson III, #90 Ansel Nedore
ROLB: #88 Amier Washington, #94 Braylon Bigsby, #99 Sam Carrell
MLB: #13 Ben Roberts, #42 John Curry, #35 Miquel Dingle Jr.
WLB: #10 Jacob Rodriguez, #3 Bryce Ramirez
LCB: #0 Bralyn Lux, # Jalon Peoples
SS: #9 C.J. Baskerville, #31 Joseph Plunk
FS: #25 Chapman Lewis, #21 Jordan Sanford
RCB: #4 Maurion Horn, #22 Devynn Cromwell
STAR: #1 A.J. McCarty, #7 Brenden Jordan
Texas Tech Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #41 Jack Burgess, #84 Kaden Turner
PK: #99 Gino Garcia, #38 Reese Burkhardt
H: #38 Reese Burkhardt, #99 Gino Garcia
LS: #30 Jackson Knotts, #47 Rylan Vagana
KO: #41 Jack Burgess, #2 Behren Morton
PR: #3 Josh Kelly, #4 Jordan Brown, #1 Micah Hudson
KR: #10 Drae McCray, #4 Jordan Brown
Injured
#14 Joseph Adedire, #19 Dylan Spencer, #71 Vinny Sciury, #11 Charles Esters III, #27 Javeon Wilcox
Texas Tech Depth Chart Notes
Believe it or not, one of the more notable factors outside of Texas Tech's starting rotation is Micah Hudson. While he hasn't made a huge impact so far this season, fans have been begging to see more of the true freshman on the field. Outside of their starting 11 on offense, there aren't many athletes who have gotten opportunities in game situations.
On the defensive side, linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts are players to watch. Both have over 50 total tackles on the season with 4 tackles for a loss. Be on the lookout for these guys to make themselves known quickly when TCU attempts to run the ball.
