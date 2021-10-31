Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    LISTEN: Keep Rising Podcast - Connection of Athletes and Entrepreneurship
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Keep Rising Podcast - Connection of Athletes and Entrepreneurship

    Shannon Brazzell and Nick Howard discuss the connection of athletes and entrepreneurship on Keep Rising podcast powered by Project Still I Rise.
    Author:

    Photo: Nick Howard-Killer Frogs

    Project Still I Rise has a podcast, “Keep Rising.” Project Still I Rise, Inc. is a community-based project non-profit organization dedicated to empowering today's youth for tomorrows opportunities. This podcast is dedicated to education, empowerment, and inspiration, on behalf of young people and communities across the nation. It is hosted by one of our writer and reporters for KillerFrogs Fan Nation, Nick Howard

    LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE PODCAST HERE

    24:26

    On this episode, he had TCU Hall of Famer Shannon Brazzell on as they discussed the importance of the connection of athletes in entrepreneurship, finances, and overall life while playing your sport and after your sport.

    All episodes are streaming on all major platforms! 

    Click here for all episodes.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Photo: Nick Howard
    Podcast

    Keep Rising Podcast: Connection of Athletes and Entrepreneurship

    59 seconds ago
    Max Duggan K-state 2019
    Football

    TCU Football at Kansas State: Staff Predictions

    8 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball while being tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football at Kansas State: Game Day Thread - Live!

    19 hours ago
    IMG_0527
    Mem'ries Sweet

    TCU Game Day from the Eyes of College Football Journeymen

    23 hours ago
    04
    Football

    TCU Football: Week 9 - Uniform Reveal

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_17014807
    Football

    Football: TCU vs Kansas State Keys to the Game

    Oct 29, 2021
    Jalen Reagor scores his second touchdown of the season in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
    Football

    Frogs in the NFL: Week 8 Action

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_15306824
    Football

    College Football Week 9: Top Games from Around the Nation

    Oct 29, 2021