Keep Rising Podcast: Connection of Athletes and Entrepreneurship

Project Still I Rise has a podcast, “Keep Rising.” Project Still I Rise, Inc. is a community-based project non-profit organization dedicated to empowering today's youth for tomorrows opportunities. This podcast is dedicated to education, empowerment, and inspiration, on behalf of young people and communities across the nation. It is hosted by one of our writer and reporters for KillerFrogs Fan Nation, Nick Howard.

On this episode, he had TCU Hall of Famer Shannon Brazzell on as they discussed the importance of the connection of athletes in entrepreneurship, finances, and overall life while playing your sport and after your sport.

