LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 185: #HE15MAN

Shannon (Brazzell), Sean (Foushee), Nathan (Hernandez), and Nick (Howard) discuss how the Frogs came up an inch short in the Big 12 Championship Game against K-State after a #HE15MAN-worthy performance by Max Duggan to get the team to overtime. But the disappointment for this team and Frog Fans was short lived as Sunday it was announced that TCU would be the first Texas team to make the College Football Playoffs facing off against #2 Michigan in Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve; and the good news kept coming. On Monday night, Max Duggan was announced as one of the top finalists for the Heisman Trophy which will be awarded this Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

45:03

The podcast begins with Max Duggan’s nomination for the Heisman Trophy. Addressing Howard, Foushee says: “If he doesn’t win the Heisman, you’ve got a ton of writers who must have submitted their ballots really early. Because that performance on Saturday was Heisman-esque.”

Howard responds: “Yeah, you know, man it started as a joke, you know. The 2021 season. The firing of Gary Patterson. That wasn’t the greatest season. Everybody was moaning and groaning ‘what are you doing, Max?’ and look where he’s at now. He’s doing great things for the Horned Frogs. And it’s great to see a bounce back and everything that he’s overcome. There’s only one person I could see beating him out for it and that’s Caleb Williams, but, you know, the way he battled out the last game, compared to Caleb Williams, I think you’ve got to give it to Max.”

Foushee brings Brazzell into the discussion. “My TCU heart and blood says, heck yeah, Duggan wins Hiesman. But people find a way to screw us. Look at what they did to LT. Last place in the vote? Come on. With Max getting a late push-in to winning it, I hope and pray they don’t do him dirty. Is he worthy of it if I’m not a Frog? Yes. He’s very deserving. Fourth Quarter, and this guy’s bleeding. He’s out of air. He can’t think, he’s trying to get air, and he goes back out, and that last touchdown, I guarantee you that man’s legs felt like he had cement blocks on them. But he willed it. He willed it. And let me tell you something, I do believe that will carry over. Even though we lost. That type of performance will carry over to the bowl game.”

Hernandez agrees: “I’m in Shannon’s boat with Max and Heisman. I think they just invited him. And if you hear everybody talking about on ESPN and all that stuff, they always say he deserves to go to New York. But nobody says he should win it. I don’t think we get enough respect regardless to be given it. I want him to win it. Obviously, I think he deserves it. He more so embodies the integrity of the trophy and the characteristics of what the Heisman should mean. But I don’t think they’re going to respect us enough. I don’t think they respect what he’s done enough and who he’s played enough. Obviously they can see he’s been in the situations, but as you can see from every ESPN they don’t’ watch our games.”

The conversation ends with Brazzell saying he can’t wait for bowl season. “It’s going to be great, a lot of great matchups. It’s a great time of year, but a sad time of year. Because we’ve got two more times to see our Frogs. Two more times.”

“I like that confidence,” Foushee says.

“I hate it because it’s been that type of year and it’s been a great year. I’ll never forget this year. I’m a season ticket holder and this year has been so special and to start off next year with Deion and Colorado Buffalos at the house. Football needs to be all-year round.”

“It’s a good time to be a Horned Frog,” Foushee says.

