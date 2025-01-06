LISTEN! Frog Fever S2 E12: TCU Goes 1-1 to start Big 12 Play
Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk TCU and Big 12 Basketball.
In this story:
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk about TCU basketball's road loss to Arizona and a nail-biter victory over Kansas State and what the 1-1 start means for the rest of conference play. Next, the two talk about the rest of the Big 12's winners and losers and they break out the Corn Meter once again for a couple of the conference's games this week.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available here.
