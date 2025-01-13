Killer Frogs

LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E13 - TCU Splits the Week, New Athletic Director Mike Buddie Joins the Pod

Davis Wilson, Nicholas Girimonte

WATCH: Frog Fever S2 E13 - TCU Splits the Week, New Athletic Director Mike Buddie Joins the Poe
WATCH: Frog Fever S2 E13 - TCU Splits the Week, New Athletic Director Mike Buddie Joins the Poe / Nick Girimonte
In this story:

KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk the second straight 1-1 week for TCU basketball, including a loss to Houston and a win at home against BYU. The two are later joined by TCU's new athletic director Mike Buddie for a conversation about his new role and TCU athletics. Nick and Davis finish up the episode with some general Big 12 talk and the Corn Meter.

Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.

Or, watch the video with Mike Buddie here:

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.



Published
Davis Wilson
DAVIS WILSON

Davis Wilson is from Dallas, Texas and currently attends the University of Missouri where he majors in journalism and writes and edits for one of the schools’ student newspapers called The Maneater. He has covered Mizzou’s baseball, football and men’s basketball team and during the summer, he wrote for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He enjoys playing sports such as golf, basketball and football. 

Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

Home/Podcast