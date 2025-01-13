LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E13 - TCU Splits the Week, New Athletic Director Mike Buddie Joins the Pod
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk the second straight 1-1 week for TCU basketball, including a loss to Houston and a win at home against BYU. The two are later joined by TCU's new athletic director Mike Buddie for a conversation about his new role and TCU athletics. Nick and Davis finish up the episode with some general Big 12 talk and the Corn Meter.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
Or, watch the video with Mike Buddie here:
