The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 171: Sonny Side of Frog Alley

It appears TCU is ready to announce officially Sonny Dykes as the next head coach of TCU football later this week following the Frogs’ 31-28 win over Kansas, making Friday’s game against Iowa State a must-win for the Frogs to become bowl eligible. The group discusses what the hire means and who is being floated as a possible offensive coordinator. Hunter has some depressing, although not entirely unexpected, recruiting news, and Nick walks the crew through this week’s basketball games.

Nick Howard initiates the discussion with lamenting TCU Basketball’s loss to Santa Clara (85-66). He is optimistic, however, they will do better in the future, saying: “Just some things they need to work on . . . they’ll be able to bounce back. They’ll play Pepperdine Wednesday.” The women’s team also lost to North Carolina (79-46). “North Carolina outran them pretty good. They’re headed to California as well for a Friday and Saturday game. They’ll play St. Mary’s California and California Baptist.”

The group shifts their focus to football. Hunter Nix gives us “not great news. Cade McConnell and Seth Martin, both offensive linemen recruits, have de-committed from us. Honestly, not that worried about it. New coach comes in they’re going to bring in their own recruits.”

Sean Foushee takes a minute to celebrate TCU’s victory against Kansas (31-28). “To their credit,” he says, “Max (Duggan) came out and had a great game. And the defense really responded.” TCU hall of famer WC Nix says: “It took us a while to get going. Mentally we had to work through it. Max was a stud, as far as running and doing all that stuff. He is a total competitor. He’s a winner, the kids love him, he’s out there on a broken foot. If he didn’t play like he played, we wouldn’t have won Saturday.”

Much of the last half of the Podcast is devoted to the news that it will be Sonny Dykes who replaces Gary Patterson as TCU football’s head coach (which should be announced formally this Sunday). Hunter speculates that “Graham Harrell, who is now the OC at USC” will be TCU’s offensive coordinator.

Sean is excited about the prospect of Dykes as head coach: “One of the things when we talked about him (Dykes) against Sanders was that Dykes can shore up some of the shortcomings of Patterson’s . . . inattentiveness as far as the shift of the landscape of college football. Does he bring the excitement someone like Sanders will? No. But he does bring a head coaching experience and an understanding of TCU that makes this coaching search committee appreciate. It will be interesting to see.”

