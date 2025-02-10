Killer Frogs

Splash Pad Ep. 12: TCU WBB: Staying in the Big 12 Title Hunt

No. 9 TCU dropped a road game against No. 12 Kansas State, but bounced back with a win over Texas Tech this past week. TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk about these games, preview the week ahead and look at a chaotic Big 12 title race. 

Tori Couch, JD Andress

Taylor Bigby drives against Texas Tech.
Taylor Bigby drives against Texas Tech. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

Another week of chaos in the Big 12 keeps No. 9 TCU’s conference title hopes alive after losing at No. 12 Kansas State. TCU also beat Texas Tech this past week and now face BYU and Arizona. TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk about all this plus bracketology and national news on episode #12 of Splash Pad.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Published
Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

