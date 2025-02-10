Splash Pad Ep. 12: TCU WBB: Staying in the Big 12 Title Hunt
No. 9 TCU dropped a road game against No. 12 Kansas State, but bounced back with a win over Texas Tech this past week. TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk about these games, preview the week ahead and look at a chaotic Big 12 title race.
In this story:
Another week of chaos in the Big 12 keeps No. 9 TCU’s conference title hopes alive after losing at No. 12 Kansas State. TCU also beat Texas Tech this past week and now face BYU and Arizona. TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk about all this plus bracketology and national news on episode #12 of Splash Pad.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Recommended Articles
Published