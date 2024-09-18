WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 11: UCF Recap
Nolan and JD are joined by fellow KillerFrogs writer Zion Trammell to vent after the Horned Frogs lost to UCF due to a disastrous second-half collapse.
KillerFrogs writers JD and Nolan are joined by their fellow writer, Zion, to discuss the second-half collapse against UCF this past weekend. The group airs out their disappointment and shares their thoughts on what it means for the rest of the season.
Watch the episode below or listen to the audio version on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
