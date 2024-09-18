Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 11: UCF Recap

Nolan and JD are joined by fellow KillerFrogs writer Zion Trammell to vent after the Horned Frogs lost to UCF due to a disastrous second-half collapse.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth, Zion Trammell

TCU before the UCF game
TCU before the UCF game / Tony Beblowski KillerFrogs
KillerFrogs writers JD and Nolan are joined by their fellow writer, Zion, to discuss the second-half collapse against UCF this past weekend. The group airs out their disappointment and shares their thoughts on what it means for the rest of the season.

Watch the episode below or listen to the audio version on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

JD Andress

JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan Ruth

NOLAN RUTH

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

Zion Trammell

ZION TRAMMELL

Zion Trammell is from Northern California and pursuing a major in sports broadcasting and a minor in journalism. He obtained a certificate of achievement in sports broadcasting before transferring to TCU and has experience with play-by-play and color commentary. Zion also enjoys creating sports content on TikTok.

