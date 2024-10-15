WATCH! KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 29: Fall Camp Update Featuring Cole Cramer
Returning guest Cole Cramer joins JD and Carson to talk about how the fall baseball practices have been going and who has impressed him the most this far.
JD Andress and Carson Wersal caught up with Washington State transfer Cole Cramer to see how he was adjusting to Fort Worth and TCU.
Cramer told the duo about fall practices, including what he has learned under Coach Mosiello and which players on the team surprised him the most.
Watch the episode below or listen on Apple or Spotify podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published