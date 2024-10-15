Killer Frogs

WATCH! KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 29: Fall Camp Update Featuring Cole Cramer

Returning guest Cole Cramer joins JD and Carson to talk about how the fall baseball practices have been going and who has impressed him the most this far.

JD Andress

TCU Head Coach Kirk Sarloos at TCU baseball practice
TCU Head Coach Kirk Sarloos at TCU baseball practice / Brian McClean OnAssignment/KillerFrogs

JD Andress and Carson Wersal caught up with Washington State transfer Cole Cramer to see how he was adjusting to Fort Worth and TCU.

Cramer told the duo about fall practices, including what he has learned under Coach Mosiello and which players on the team surprised him the most.

Watch the episode below or listen on Apple or Spotify podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

