Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 10 - TCU WBB: Taking Care of Business in Ames

No. 9 TCU women’s basketball remains in a tie for first place in the Big 12 after a road win against Iowa State. Next up, a top-15 showdown at Kansas State with the winner taking the top spot in the conference.

Tori Couch, JD Andress

Madison Conner and No. 9 TCU will are currently tied for first place in the Big 12.
Madison Conner and No. 9 TCU will are currently tied for first place in the Big 12. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

A road win over Iowa State puts No. 9 TCU women’s basketball in a tie for first place in the Big 12 Conference with Kansas State. The Horned Frogs will travel to Manhattan on Wednesday to battle the Wildcats for the top spot. Killerfrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the matchup, preview a home game against Texas Tech, look at the Big 12 standings and dive into bracketology on episode 10 of Splash Pad.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Tori Couch
JD Andress
