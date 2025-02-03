WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 10 - TCU WBB: Taking Care of Business in Ames
A road win over Iowa State puts No. 9 TCU women’s basketball in a tie for first place in the Big 12 Conference with Kansas State. The Horned Frogs will travel to Manhattan on Wednesday to battle the Wildcats for the top spot. Killerfrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the matchup, preview a home game against Texas Tech, look at the Big 12 standings and dive into bracketology on episode 10 of Splash Pad.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
