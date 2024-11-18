WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 2 - TCU WBB: NC State Recap & Cayman Island Classic Preview
Splash Pad returns with killerfrogs.com TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discussing TCU women’s basketball’s 76-73 win over No. 13 NC State. They also look ahead to the Cayman Islands Classic - featuring a game against No. 6 Notre Dame - and discuss a trio of signees from the early signing period.
Killerfrogs.com writers Tori Couch and JD Andress recap TCU's 76-73 win over No. 13 NC State and discuss the impact this win has on the rest of the season. Then, they look ahead to the next few games, including matchups against No. 6 Notre Dame and South Florida at the Cayman Islands Classic. Recruiting news wraps up the show.
