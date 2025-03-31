Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 20 - TCU WBB: Elite Eight Preview

TCU women’s basketball will take on 1-seed Texas in the Elite Eight on Monday. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down TCU’s Sweet Sixteen win, preview the Elite Eight matchup and look back on how this historic team came together.

Tori Couch, JD Andress

Hailey Van Lith and TCU will play Texas in the Elite Eight.
Hailey Van Lith and TCU will play Texas in the Elite Eight. / Brian McLean/KillerFrogs
In this story:

TCU is playing in the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Their opponent is former Big 12 Conference foe, Texas. The top two seeds in the Birmingham 3 Regional will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN for the right to face South Carolina in the Final Four. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress breakdown the matchup with the Longhorns on the latest episode of Splash Pad.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

No. 2 seed TCU will play No. 1 seed Texas on Monday, March 30, at 6 p.m. CT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow TCU On SI on X as our team is in Birmingham bringing you live updates of the Elite Eight.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Podcast