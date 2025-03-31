WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 20 - TCU WBB: Elite Eight Preview
TCU women’s basketball will take on 1-seed Texas in the Elite Eight on Monday. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down TCU’s Sweet Sixteen win, preview the Elite Eight matchup and look back on how this historic team came together.
TCU is playing in the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Their opponent is former Big 12 Conference foe, Texas. The top two seeds in the Birmingham 3 Regional will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN for the right to face South Carolina in the Final Four. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress breakdown the matchup with the Longhorns on the latest episode of Splash Pad.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
No. 2 seed TCU will play No. 1 seed Texas on Monday, March 30, at 6 p.m. CT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Follow TCU On SI on X as our team is in Birmingham bringing you live updates of the Elite Eight.
