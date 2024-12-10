WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 4 - TCU Women's Basketball: South Carolina Recap
Killerfrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress react to TCU ’s loss against No. 3 South Carolina. They also preview No. 12 TCU's next few games, including the Big 12 conference opener against UCF.
In this story:
TCU women's basketball lost to defending champion South Carolina 85-52, but Killerfrogs.com writers Tori Couch and JD Andress are still optimistic about the remainder of the season. Episode 4 of Splash Pad explores the South Carolina loss and looks ahead to a couple of non-conference games and the Big 12 opener at UCF.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published