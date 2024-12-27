WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 5 - TCU WBB: Big 12 Play Has Arrived
TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress recap TCU women’s basketball’s latest games, including a win in the Big 12 Conference opener at UCF, while also previewing the final non-conference game and a pair of Big 12 games against Colorado and Cincinnati.
In this story:
TCU women's basketball went 3-0 this past week to improve to 12-1. TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress chat about those wins and the upcoming conference home games versus Colorado and Cincinnati on Episode 5 of Splash Pad.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
