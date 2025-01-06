Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 6 - TCU WBB: A Perfect Start to Conference Play

The No.11-ranked TCU women’s basketball is off to a 15-1 start, the best in program history, including a 3-0 Big 12 record. Killerfrogs.com writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the latest games and preview road trips to Kansas and Texas Tech.

Tori Couch, JD Andress

TCU women's basketball coach Mark Campbell directs the team against Cincinnati.
TCU women's basketball coach Mark Campbell directs the team against Cincinnati. / Brian McLean/KillerFrogs
No. 11 TCU had another perfect week en route to a 15-1 overall record and 3-0 Big 12 start. TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress look back at wins over Colorado and Cincinnati and preview the Kansas and Texas Tech games. They also look at Big 12 news and notes on episode 6 of Splash Pad.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

