WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 6 - TCU WBB: A Perfect Start to Conference Play
The No.11-ranked TCU women’s basketball is off to a 15-1 start, the best in program history, including a 3-0 Big 12 record. Killerfrogs.com writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the latest games and preview road trips to Kansas and Texas Tech.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
