WATCH! State Of The Frogdom - A TCU On SI Townhall Episode 1.
Presenting a TCU On SI town hall, discussing all things TCU. In the First episode, the group discusses the departure of Jeremiah Donati, his replacement, Mike Buddie, and what it means for the Future of TCU.
Introducing a new TCU On SI podcast, "State of the Frogdom - A TCU On SI Townhall."
Hosted by JD Andress, he is joined by Nate Cross, Mac Walters, Barry Lewis, Carson Wersal, and Tori Couch as they discuss the new AD hire, the direction the school is going, and whether they consider the past football season a success or disappointment.
