Killer Frogs

WATCH! State Of The Frogdom - A TCU On SI Townhall Episode 1.

Presenting a TCU On SI town hall, discussing all things TCU. In the First episode, the group discusses the departure of Jeremiah Donati, his replacement, Mike Buddie, and what it means for the Future of TCU.

JD Andress, Barry Lewis, Carson Wersal, Mac Walters, Nathan Cross, Tori Couch

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army athletic director Mike Buddie smiles during the first half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army athletic director Mike Buddie smiles during the first half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

Introducing a new TCU On SI podcast, "State of the Frogdom - A TCU On SI Townhall."

Hosted by JD Andress, he is joined by Nate Cross, Mac Walters, Barry Lewis, Carson Wersal, and Tori Couch as they discuss the new AD hire, the direction the school is going, and whether they consider the past football season a success or disappointment.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the publisher/managing editor for KillerFrogs.com. He has been a Horned Frog since the Jim Wacker era and loves covering all of TCU's sports. 

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

Mac Walters
MAC WALTERS

Mac is currently a student at TCU studying both Journalism and Finance. He is from Jacksonville, Florida, and attended The Bolles School, where he wrestled and ran track. He grew up a Georgia football, Falcons, and Braves fan but now has focused his attention on TCU sports.

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

Home/Podcast