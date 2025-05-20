WATCH! TCU on SI Bullpen S2 EP 15: Big 12 Tournament Preview
After an extended hiatus, the bullpen meets with College Baseball Central founder, Noah Darling, to discuss the Big 12 Tournament
TCU on SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal we're joined by College Baseball Central founder Noah Darling to talk about the Big 12 Baseball as we begin the postseason. The guys discussed a multitude of topics including the Big 12 Tournament, which teams should be the most feared in the tournament, and the Big 12's move to relocate the tournament to Surprise, Arizona.
The guys also made their predictions on who would be hoisting the Big 12 trophy at the end of the tournament. Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
