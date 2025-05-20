Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU on SI Bullpen S2 EP 15: Big 12 Tournament Preview

After an extended hiatus, the bullpen meets with College Baseball Central founder, Noah Darling, to discuss the Big 12 Tournament

Carson Wersal, JD Andress

After winning the series against Utah to close the regular season, we now turn our attention to the postseason starting with the Big 12 Tournament.
After winning the series against Utah to close the regular season, we now turn our attention to the postseason starting with the Big 12 Tournament. / Brian McLean TCU on SI/KillerFrogs

TCU on SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal we're joined by College Baseball Central founder Noah Darling to talk about the Big 12 Baseball as we begin the postseason. The guys discussed a multitude of topics including the Big 12 Tournament, which teams should be the most feared in the tournament, and the Big 12's move to relocate the tournament to Surprise, Arizona.

The guys also made their predictions on who would be hoisting the Big 12 trophy at the end of the tournament. Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Podcast