WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 1: Fall Camp Update

TCU On SI writers JD and Carson talk about all of the changes for the upcoming TCU baseball team and talk about the results of the purple and white world series.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Cole Cramer at first base in the TCU Purple/White World Series
Cole Cramer at first base in the TCU Purple/White World Series / Oscar Garcia, KillerFrogs

On the Season Two debut of the TCU On SI Bullpen, Carson and JD return and give a fall camp update.

The duo then moves on to talk about all of the new faces and the players that have departed from the program before talking about the purple/white world series.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Apple or Spotify Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

