WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 2 - 2025 TCU Preview

TCU On SI Writers JD Andress, Carson Wersal, and Ian Napetian break down the 2025 TCU Baseball team. The trio discusses the new and returning faces and their expectations for the season.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal, Ian Napetian

TCU Baseball armbands during practice at Globe Life Field.
Welcome back to the TCU On SI Bullpen! A Podcast covering all things related to the TCU Horned Frogs baseball program.

In this episode, JD Andress, Carson Wersal, and Ian Napetian preview the 2025 season. They start by discussing the freshmen and transfers before discussing the returning veterans' role in the team's success.

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

Ian Napetian
IAN NAPETIAN

Ian Napetian is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Sports Broadcasting at TCU. He is the creator and host the sports-talk radio show Riff Ram Review on 88.7 KTCU The Choice. He also hosts pregame and postgame shows for TCU Baseball and Women's Basketball on 88.7 The Choice. Additionally, he enjoys attending TCU sporting events with his friends.

