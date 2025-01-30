WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 2 - 2025 TCU Preview
TCU On SI Writers JD Andress, Carson Wersal, and Ian Napetian break down the 2025 TCU Baseball team. The trio discusses the new and returning faces and their expectations for the season.
Welcome back to the TCU On SI Bullpen! A Podcast covering all things related to the TCU Horned Frogs baseball program.
In this episode, JD Andress, Carson Wersal, and Ian Napetian preview the 2025 season. They start by discussing the freshmen and transfers before discussing the returning veterans' role in the team's success.
Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published