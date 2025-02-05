WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 3 - Kansas Preview ft. Noah Darling
College Baseball Central founder Noah Darling joins TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal to discuss the Kansas Jayhawks outlook for the season as the Horned Frogs take them on April 11-13.
The duo asks Darling about his expectations for the Kansas Jayhawks and what a successful season looks like for them. They also discuss TCU and where the Horned Frogs will finish in the conference standings.
