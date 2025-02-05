Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 3 - Kansas Preview ft. Noah Darling

College Baseball Central founder Noah Darling joins TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal to discuss the Kansas Jayhawks outlook for the season as the Horned Frogs take them on April 11-13.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Caedmon Parker and Karson Bowen pregame from the 2024 Big 12 Championship.
Caedmon Parker and Karson Bowen pregame from the 2024 Big 12 Championship. / Brian McLean OnAssignment/TCU On SI

College Baseball Central founder Noah Darling joins TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal to discuss the Kansas Jayhawks outlook for the season as the Horned Frogs take them on April 11-13.

The duo asks Darling about his expectations for the Kansas Jayhawks and what a successful season looks like for them. They also discuss TCU and where the Horned Frogs will finish in the conference standings.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

Home/Podcast