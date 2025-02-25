Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 8 - Amergy Bank Classic Recap

TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal discuss the Frogs 1-2 result from this past weekend at Globe Life Field. The duo discuss what they took away from the weekend and what it means for the team going forward.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Karson Bowen with a leadoff at first base against Arkansas while Sam Myers is at the plate. 02/22/2025
Karson Bowen with a leadoff at first base against Arkansas while Sam Myers is at the plate. 02/22/2025 / Oscar Garcia/TCU On SI

In Episode 8 of the TCU On SI Bullpen, JD Andress and Carson Wersal break down the Amergy Bank College Showdown, where the TCU Horned Frogs went 1-2. The duo discusses what they learned from the series and how it impacted their thoughts on the outlook for the rest of the season.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

