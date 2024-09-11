TCU Commit Chance Ables Recaps His Visit And Reassures His Commitment
The TCU Horned Frogs are now coming off of a great win this past weekend as they defeated LIU by a score of 45-0. However, that wasn’t the only win they received, as they also had a great recruiting weekend for a smaller-tier contest.
This included recruits and commits from a multitude of players, including Chance Ables. Ables is a commit for TCU who plays wide receiver at Plano East High School in Plano, Texas. He is coming in as a three-star currently and is a 6-foot-3, 177-pound 2025 commit.
Following his visit, the commit caught up with Killer Frogs.
“My visit was great,” said the TCU committed athlete. “It was a home feel as usual I got to talk to most of the coaches and really see what TCU has to offer to me as a commit,” said the in-state prospect.
“The visit met my expectations from knowing about the academics TCU has to our nutrition for football,” the considerate athlete stated.
School is another factor that comes up when considering colleges, such as TCU, which possesses a great academic and athletic program compared to many powerhouses across the country.
Coming into this visit as a commitment is always something to consider and he confirmed to Killer Frogs his commitment has been reassured on this visit.
“The visit did reassure my commitment it just felt like home the whole time.”
“I talked to a few recruits on my visit I believe everyone enjoyed their visits and had a good time,” the standout wide receiver confirmed with Killer Frogs.
The talented recruit did confirm he would be back more than once for visits. This is huge for the 2025 class!
“I’m not sure when I will be back yet for certain but I’ll be at most of the home games!”
The commit hasn’t talked to many players about joining him but two recruits do standout to him.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to talk to many people but Tyren Polley and Jesse Ford I have my hopes for.”
