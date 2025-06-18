TCU Football Gets A Flip From Four-Star Recruit
The TCU Horned Frogs have been hot on the recruiting trail in the month of June and have now secured their third commitment of the 2026 cycle. This one comes from a flip from a fellow Big 12 school.
Jason Bradford flipped his commitment from Oklahoma State to TCU, he announced today on X. Bradford has been committed to the Pokes since April 21 of this year, but continued to take official visits to other schools.
One of those schools included the Horned Frogs, as Bradford was on an official visit this past weekend. After speaking with Sonny Dykes and Tre Watson, Bradford decided to flip his commitment, and remain in the Lone Star State. The Temple native said the program's ability to put secondary players in the league and his relationship with the coaching staff led to his decision.
Bradford is rated as the number 32 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports composite and the number 55 player in the state of Texas. He is the second four-star to commit to the Frogs, joining Jesse Ford from Arlington Martin.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports says he possesses excellent press coverage skills because of his frame, being tall and big-bodied, while showing excellent positional flexibility at the next level.
Tre Watson, who previously was at Cal before this season, had been long praised for his ability to recruit and continues that ability in Fort Worth, garnering his second commitment in the last week, joining Bradley Brown.
With the commitment, the Horned Frogs now have a top-50 class in the country, and are hoping to maintain their streak of finishing in the top-25 under Head Coach Sonny Dykes.
The Horned Frogs hope to stay hot on the recruiting trail as official visits continue throughout the course of summer.