TCU Football Secures Commitment From Top 2026 Recruit
It was a big weekend in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs were hosting one of their biggest showcases of the year, showcasing not only local talent but also some players from around the country.
The weekend only got better for the Frogs, as on late Sunday night, Sonny Dykes and co. secured a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Vincent Johnson Jr.
Vincent is the number 29 offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports composite, and is the 40th-ranked recruit from the Lone Star State.
The offensive tackle out of Sulphur Springs, TX, stands at six feet, five inches and weighs 310 pounds. He not only has the size to be able to come in and compete right away when he gets on campus, but also has the ability to be a cornerstone for the Horned Frogs' offensive line of the future.
Vincent posted his commitment on X, where he said: "My recruitment is 100% closed, and I am 100% committed to TCU.". This comes after an official visit to the Frogs' biggest rival Baylor, on June 6th. He also had an official visit scheduled to Kansas State on June 12th, which he has now cancelled.
Vincent Johnson Jr. is the eighth TCU commit in the 2026 recruiting class and is the second offensive lineman joining Jordan Burnett. He is the second four-star to commit to the Frogs, joining another player from Texas in Jesse Ford.
The Frogs are off to a slow start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, currently sitting at the 50th-ranked class, despite finishing the past two seasons with top-25 ranked high school recruiting classes.