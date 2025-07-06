TCU Football Gets Commitment From Highly Sought After Recruit
Sonny Dykes and his staff have been on fire on the recruiting trail since the beginning of June, and though its a new month, they show no signs of slowing down.
TCU Football got a commitment from Amante Marthin, a three-star running back from Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas.
Martin is ranked as the number 28 overall running back in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, where they also have him ranked as the 64th overall player in Texas.
The Port Arthur native chose the Horned Frogs over Houston, Tulsa, Kentucky, and Cal.
Here is what Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports Scouting analyst said about the TCU commit:
-Requisite size/frame for a potential higher-volume option out of the backfield. Somewhat unorthodox gait but an effective runner with movement patterns that foster speed with above average redirecting ability relative to size. Creative at the first level/in the hole with foot quickness to elude tacklers. More of a north-south runner into the second level and beyond. Upright runner who gains a lot of yards after contact, but can work on pad level and leverage in transition to the college game.- Statistical context unavailable to date. Thrives in a zone scheme, which highlights vision, patience, and position-specific instincts.- Projects to the P4 level with high-volume capabilities and/or potential to serve as a valuable piece of a deep RB room for a high-major program.
TCU now has the 4th ranked class in the Big 12.