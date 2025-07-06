TCU Football Gets Commitment From Highly Sought After Recruit

BREAKING:#TCU secures their second commitment of June via Amante Martin, a RB from Port Arthur, TX.



247Sports has him as the number 24 overall RB, and displays speed and physicality



The 3⭐️ is the 11th commit since June 1st



🐸 Sonny Dykes and his Staff have been UNSTOPPABLE pic.twitter.com/ZzVAJjPd6X