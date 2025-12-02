Two Takeaways from TCU's Dominant 45-23 Win Over Cincinnati
With a dominant 45-23 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, the TCU Horned Frogs moved to 8-4 for the second season in a row. It was an explosive night on offense for the Frogs with over 540 yards of offense.
It was Josh Hoover and Jeremy Payne who shined for the Frogs offense. While guys like Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer had some impressive performances, Payne and Hoover combined for over 520 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. While Dwyer only caught three passes on Saturday, the transfer receiver totaled 74 receiving yards and found the endzone twice.
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby was as good as advertised. The Bearcats' signal-caller completed 23 of 33 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Despite a rough second quarter, the Frogs' secondary shined against one of the best
A Complete Performance on Offense
The Frog offense put together a performance that rivaled their season-opener against North Carolina. Hoover completed 19-of-22 passes for just over 300 yards and four touchdowns. When you have more touchdowns than incompletions, you know you're doing something right offensively.
The TCU quarterback wasn't the only one who had a standout performance. Payne totaled 174 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and even caught a pass that went for 44 yards as well. With his career-high in rushing yards, Payne helped the Frogs distance themselves from a really talented Bearcats' offense.
TCU's trio of receivers found some success against the Cincinnati defense as well. McAlister was a consistent playmaker for the Frogs with his sixth 100-yard game this season. On Saturday, the senior caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Dwyer and Manjack IV were also extremely productive—Dwyer with three catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and Manjack recording five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Defense Dominates from the Opening Drive
The Cincinnati Bearcats elected to receive the opening kickoff in hopes of getting off to a fast start. With Sorsby at quarterback along with an elite wide receiver room, it's not a shock that offensive coordinator Brad Glenn wanted to take control of the game on from the opening drive.
The Bearcats were quickly faced with 4th and 1 inside their own 35-yard line and Andy Avalos' rose to the occasion, forcing a turnover on downs. Only a few plays later, the Horned Frogs went up 7-0 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Cincinnati offense matched TCU's 10 points to bring the halftime score to 31-17. There were certainly a few defensive drives that looked shaky from TCU with Sorsby connecting with his receivers for chunk plays.
It was in the final two quarters that Avalos' defense really shined as they held a lethal Bearcats' offense to only six points.