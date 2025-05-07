TCU Men's Basketball Lands FIU Transfer Vianney Salatchoum
TCU landed their fifth portal commitment Wednesday. Vianney Salatchoum transferred to the Frogs after one seasoon with Florida International.
Salatchoum is a 6-foot-11 center that started 28 of 30 games played last season. The Cameroon native averaged 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.
Before playing at FIU, Salatchoum spent his first two seasons playing for Panola College, a community college in Carthage, Texas. The Conference USA All-Defense selection gives the Frogs needed size and experience at the center position.
Salatchoum joins a center group at TCU led by Malick Diallo and junior college prospect Xavier Edmonds. He joins Brock Harding, Jayden Pierre, Liutauras Lelevicius, and Tanner Toolson as the transfer class Jamie Dixon and staff have brought in.
I would expect TCU to be done with the transfer portal at this point. Getting guards, wing shooting, and size, the Frogs have addressed all of their needs this offseason.
