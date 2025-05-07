Killer Frogs

TCU Men's Basketball Lands FIU Transfer Vianney Salatchoum

The 6-foot-11 center from FIU averaged 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Center Vianney Salatchoum plays basketball for FIU. / FIU Athletics
TCU landed their fifth portal commitment Wednesday. Vianney Salatchoum transferred to the Frogs after one seasoon with Florida International.

Salatchoum is a 6-foot-11 center that started 28 of 30 games played last season. The Cameroon native averaged 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

Before playing at FIU, Salatchoum spent his first two seasons playing for Panola College, a community college in Carthage, Texas. The Conference USA All-Defense selection gives the Frogs needed size and experience at the center position.

Salatchoum joins a center group at TCU led by Malick Diallo and junior college prospect Xavier Edmonds. He joins Brock Harding, Jayden Pierre, Liutauras Lelevicius, and Tanner Toolson as the transfer class Jamie Dixon and staff have brought in.

I would expect TCU to be done with the transfer portal at this point. Getting guards, wing shooting, and size, the Frogs have addressed all of their needs this offseason.

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

