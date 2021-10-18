Jaylon Guilbeau is currently the highest rated recruiting commit for the TCU Horned Frogs Class of 2022. This high 4-star cornerback from Port Arthur Memorial High School originally committed to the Texas Longhorns. The 6-foot, 170-pound Guilbeau decommited from Texas but was still considering the Longhorns, plus the Aggies, and the Frogs.

Once Guilbeau decided he was ready, he pulled the trigger in favor the Frogs to the delight of Coach Gary Patterson and company. The talented cornerback has said in interviews that he just felt that TCU was the best fit for him. He said that he liked the vibe and atmosphere he experienced at TCU on a visit. He also feels TCU is the best place for him to achieve his goals. Guilbeau is excited about the prospect to play for Patterson.

TCU assistant coaches Jeremy Modkins and Paul Gonzales were the main recruiters of Guilbeau. Tre Hodges Tomlinson also had a hand in convincing this 4-star to commit to the Frogs as a relationship was formed. Coach Modkins will be Guilbeau’s position coach.

Guilbeau gives the Frogs a touted shutdown boundary corner out high school that TCU just haven’t been able to quite land until now. This highly skilled player has good size and the skills to excel at cornerback in a power conference. He also has the ability to star as a safety. This two sport athlete also excels on the track team. Guilbeau will cap off his high school playing career at the All-American Bowl.

247Sports has Guilbeau ranked 88th nationally, the 13th best cornerback, and the 15th best player from Texas. He committed to TCU on September 26.

