Killer Frogs

Return From Bye - Previewing the TCU vs. Iowa State Matchup

The TCU Horned Frogs enter the final third of their season looking to win out

JD Andress

Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The TCU Horned Frogs were the beneficiary of a bye week at the perfect time, allowing them to heal a multitude of injuries they had suffered during the season as they prepare to enter the final third of the season against some of the best teams in the conference.

The first of the four-game gauntlet is the Iowa State Cyclones, who started off the season looking like one of the best teams in the conference, before quickly falling apart and suffering injuries of their own that seemed to capsize the entire season for Matt Campbell's group.

Now with their second bye week under their belt, and a home game on the horizon, can the Horned Frogs right their season and go on a run to close out the year?

Home Split Frogs

Kevorian Barnes, TCU Horned Frogs
Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown Baylor Bears during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It's no secret the Horned Frogs are a different team at home and on the road, and thankfully for them, they get to kick off their last four-game stretch of the season right in front of their fans in Fort Worth. With injured players such as Cade Bennett, Coltin Deery, Ed Small, and Joseph Manjack expected to return thanks to the week off, the Frogs will be nearly at full health for their matchup.

The Cyclones, on the other hand, have been reeling and have lost their fourth straight game of the season after losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils, who had Jeff Sims in at quarterback for the matchup. For Campbell's team, it has been a puzzling year, nearly putting it all together for the second straight season, but they have quietly been one of the biggest letdowns in the conference.

On offense, Rocco Becht, usually known for his playmaking ability, has been a shell of himself during the four-game slide and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 11-to-7, a far cry from the 22-to-6 that Josh Hoover boasts for the Frogs. In large part, many of the problems haven't been because of him, as his receiving core is doing him no favor in the dropped balls category.

During their four-game skid, the Cyclones have allowed 31.75 points per game in the losses, which bodes well for the Horned Frogs, who have scored 35 points or more in five out of their eight games this season. However, Sonny Dykes squad will need to avoid a slow start, not allowing the Cyclones to show any signs of life, by jumping out to a fast start and keeping their foot on the gas for the whole contest.

The Horned Frogs will host the Cyclones on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.