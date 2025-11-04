Return From Bye - Previewing the TCU vs. Iowa State Matchup
The TCU Horned Frogs were the beneficiary of a bye week at the perfect time, allowing them to heal a multitude of injuries they had suffered during the season as they prepare to enter the final third of the season against some of the best teams in the conference.
The first of the four-game gauntlet is the Iowa State Cyclones, who started off the season looking like one of the best teams in the conference, before quickly falling apart and suffering injuries of their own that seemed to capsize the entire season for Matt Campbell's group.
Now with their second bye week under their belt, and a home game on the horizon, can the Horned Frogs right their season and go on a run to close out the year?
Home Split Frogs
It's no secret the Horned Frogs are a different team at home and on the road, and thankfully for them, they get to kick off their last four-game stretch of the season right in front of their fans in Fort Worth. With injured players such as Cade Bennett, Coltin Deery, Ed Small, and Joseph Manjack expected to return thanks to the week off, the Frogs will be nearly at full health for their matchup.
The Cyclones, on the other hand, have been reeling and have lost their fourth straight game of the season after losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils, who had Jeff Sims in at quarterback for the matchup. For Campbell's team, it has been a puzzling year, nearly putting it all together for the second straight season, but they have quietly been one of the biggest letdowns in the conference.
On offense, Rocco Becht, usually known for his playmaking ability, has been a shell of himself during the four-game slide and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 11-to-7, a far cry from the 22-to-6 that Josh Hoover boasts for the Frogs. In large part, many of the problems haven't been because of him, as his receiving core is doing him no favor in the dropped balls category.
During their four-game skid, the Cyclones have allowed 31.75 points per game in the losses, which bodes well for the Horned Frogs, who have scored 35 points or more in five out of their eight games this season. However, Sonny Dykes squad will need to avoid a slow start, not allowing the Cyclones to show any signs of life, by jumping out to a fast start and keeping their foot on the gas for the whole contest.
The Horned Frogs will host the Cyclones on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT