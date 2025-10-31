Trick or Treat! Breaking Down the Highs and Lows of TCU’s Season So Far
It’s Halloween, which means people everywhere will be out trick-or-treating to their hearts’ content. Starbursts, Kit Kats, M&Ms, Snickers, and every candy you can think of will be passed out this Hallow’s Eve, and it’s sure to be a good time.
In the spirit of the holiday, let’s take a look at the treats and the tricks from TCU’s football season so far. Because while the Horned Frogs sit at 6-2 and things might seem to be trending upward, there are still a few parts of the experience that haven’t gone quite as smoothly.
Here are two tricks and two treats (to warm the soul, of course) from TCU’s season so far.
Trick: Kendal Briles as the Offensive Coordinator
When Briles was hired away from Arkansas, the move was questioned by some. Three years into the experiment, it’s safe to say that a good majority of TCU fans have soured on the experience.
It’s important to note that Briles’ offenses have always done a decent job of looking flashy in the box score. The Frogs have averaged at least 31 points per game every season he’s been on staff. In fact, this year’s mark of 34.6 points per game is the highest it’s been in the three seasons Briles has been in Fort Worth.
Anybody who has watched the operation over the past three years knows that it’s not all sunshine and daisies, and that’s been on full display at times this season. In the team’s three conference road games against Arizona State, Kansas State, and West Virginia, TCU has failed to score more than 28 points. What’s worse is that the offense continually puts the defense, which has repeatedly bailed out the other side of the ball, in terrible positions to succeed. That led to two disappointing defeats in Tempe and Manhattan and one of the most infuriating performances of the season in Morgantown.
The trend goes back even further to last season’s losses to UCF and Houston, as well as the loss against Colorado in Briles’ first game in 2023. What’s become clear is that the air raid scheme derived from the Art Briles tree isn’t built to hold onto leads, and that’s come back to bite TCU multiple times. Perhaps an offensive system that also prioritizes a successful run game would do the trick.
Treat: Kaleb Elarms-Orr is a Star
As a whole, the defense for the Frogs has impressed beyond measure. What was a unit that struggled mightily in 2023 turned things around slightly last season. That progress has carried over into a strong campaign on the defensive side of the ball, and the standout star has been Kaleb Elarms-Orr.
Elarms-Orr leads the Big 12 with 80 total tackles, 38 of which are solo. Additionally, his four sacks are tied for first in the conference with Arizona State’s Keyshaun Elliott. Without Elarms-Orr, there’s no telling where TCU’s defense would be right now. He’s quick, athletic, strong, and always finds a way to get a ball carrier to the ground.
What’s even better is that he’s improving as the campaign progresses. He’s recorded season highs in tackles the past two weeks against Baylor and West Virginia, with 16 in each game. Elarms-Orr is no trick. He’s as big of a treat as they come.
Trick: TCU’s Shot at a Big 12 Title
While it’s still mathematically possible for the Frogs to make it to Arlington, it would take a Herculean effort down the stretch against some pretty stout competition. Standing in the way of a potential Big 12 Championship Game appearance are Iowa State next week, BYU in Provo on Nov. 15, a road trip to Houston on Nov. 22, and the home finale versus a top-25 Cincinnati team that’s no pushover.
In order to accomplish the preseason goal of winning the Big 12, TCU would likely need to win out, and even then, it still might need some help. Yes, it’s not impossible, but since it’s so unlikely, this one’s a big ole trick.
Treat: A Pop-Tart
Apologies if the last trick broke a few hearts, but hopefully the consolation prize — a potential trip to the Pop-Tarts Bowl — helps heal the soul.
Should TCU win three of its final four games, the illustrious, delicious, and wonderful Pop-Tarts Bowl could be in its future. There’s even a chance for an appearance in that bowl if the team goes 2-2 the rest of the way. It’s hard to handicap exactly where TCU’s bowl game will be — the latest projection by TCU Horned Frogs On SI has the Frogs headed to the Texas Bowl — but it’s not out of the question that a couple more wins could land the team a spot in bowl season’s most flavorful matchup.