TCU Baseball's Comeback Falls Short Against New Mexico State in Game 2
It was all New Mexico State from the jump as the Aggies took Game Two against TCU winning 9-5. The loss snaps TCU's four-game winning streak.
It was a monster game for Titus Dumitru, who opened up the scoring with a solo blast in the top of the first. With two outs in the second, the Aggies were able to get a run-scoring double and a pair of walks to load the bases. Dumitru struck again with a grand slam to make it 6-0. He went 3-5 with six RBIs.
The Frogs got on the board in the fifth inning courtesy of an RBI single from Peyton Chatagnier. Two batters later, Logan Maxwell came through with another RBI single to make it 8-2. There were still no outs with the bases loaded for Kurtis Byrne, and an unlucky line drive double play helped get the Aggies out of the inning.
Zachary Cawyer got his first start of the season for the Frogs but struggled. He went just two innings giving up six runs on three hits; the grand slam being the big blow. It was Caedmon Parker who kept TCU within striking distance. He went 4.1 innings surrendering just one run on three hits. He was terrific in relief striking out five Aggie hitters.
The Frogs added three runs in the sixth. Karson Bowen delivered a base hit up the middle to make it 8-3 and Chatagnier drove in Anthony Silva on a sac fly. Bowen scored on a bad throw to third.
That was all TCU could muster. They did outhit the Aggies but were unable to come up with an extra base hit. The long ball propelled New Mexico State to the win. On the positive side, it was a great game for Chatagnier as he moved up to the leadoff spot. He went 2-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Bowen and Silva also had multi hit games.
TCU is now 30-17 on the season with the rubber match set for 1 p.m. It'll be Louis Rodriguez who will try to take the series for the Horned Frogs.
